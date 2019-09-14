Sonam Kapoor Rocked An Impressive Crease Eyeliner Look, Here Is How You Can Get This Look Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Sonam Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming movie, The Zoya Factor. And with each promotional event, she is experimenting with her looks. And we ought to say, we loved most of these. And for the latest promotional event, Sonam wore an impressive crease liner look.

The crease eyeliner look has gained a lot of popularity and attention in the last couple of years. Many celebrities and beauty influencers are rocking this look. Just a few days back, we saw Ariana Grande sporting this look. And with this look, Sonam proved that she can don any look and own it like a boss.

This look of Sonam was elegant, poised and chic. It is a great look to wear if you don't want to go over the top with the make-up but still want to have an oomph factor to your look.

And if you're interested in this look and want to recreate it, here is how you can do that.

Sonam Kapoor's Crease Eyeliner Look

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Setting powder

Pink blush

Brown eyeshadow

Beige eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Black eye pencil

Eyebrow pencil

Contour

Brown lip liner

Brown semi-matte lipstick

Highlighter

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Contour brush

Setting spray

Steps to recreate the look

Prime the T-zone of your face. Use dabbing motions to blend the primer.

Apply the foundation on your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Apply the concealer under your eyes in an inverted-triangle shape. Blend it in using the same beauty blender you used to blend the foundation.

Set the concealer in place by applying the setting powder over it.

Dip the contour brush in the contour palette and contour your cheekbones and jawline.

Moving to the eyes, apply the concealer all over the lid and use your fingertips to blend it in.

Apply the brown eyeshadow on your crease. Use back and forth motions to blend it in.

Now apply the beige eyeshadow all over your lid. Blend it well.

Thickly line your upper lash line. Extend it towards the end of your eyebrows and take it into your crease. Go over it once again to correct any mistakes.

Fill in your eyebrows using the eyeliner pencil.

Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Line your lips precisely using the lip liner and fill it in as well.

Apply the lipstick.

Using the highlighter, highlight the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Spritz some setting spray on your face to set everything in place.

