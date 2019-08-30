Just In
Sonam Kapoor Inspires Us With Her On-Point Nude Make-up At The Zoya Factor Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor is known as the ultimate fashionista of Bollywood because of her unique sartorial choices and bold make-up. From airport looks to Lakme Fashion week, the actress has been flaunting her edgy looks in style every time she stepped out. Recently, the actress attended the trailer launch of her upcoming film, The Zoya Factor in a red off-shoulder outfit and what outshined her apart from the fancy dress was her on-point make-up.
So, for the trailer launch, Sonam opted for a natural subtle make-up. Her make-up stylist, Arti Nayar went with a dewy foundation which was blended in the right proportion. She softly contoured her nose, cheekbones and jawline while her neck was notably highly contoured. Her eyebrows were slightly filled while the thin line on her upper lash line was perfectly smudged to enhance her nude glitter eyeshadow on the lids.
Soft kohled eyes and a coat of mascara on her eyelashes rounded off her eye-look. The soft rose blush on her cheeks added colour to her neutral base. She finished her look with pink lip shade which highlighted her look. Her crossover double round hoop earrings caught all the attention. She left her brown highlighted wavy tresses open with soft curls and looked no less than a diva.
If you are looking forward to don a similar colour attire, Sonam's subtle make-up is what will make you look a class apart. While contouring your face, make sure you create a clean base and pick the right brush to blend it perfectly. Applying blush can be tricky. Make sure you pick the shade that works with your skin tone and also matches the colour of the outfit. If you want to go for a heavy eye make-up, a nude lip shade is the perfect match and if you want to opt a dark lip , keep the eye make-up soft.
We hope Sonam helped you with some make-up tips. What are your thoughts about this look? Share your opinions in the comment section.