With A Stunning Shimmery Grey Eye Make-up, Shraddha Kapoor Embraces The Holiday Season Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Shraddha Kapoor seems to be in the holiday spirits as she stuns in a shimmery grey eye make-up look at the trailer launch event of her upcoming movie, Street Dance 3D. The last month of the year gets us all in the festive mode with hopes of a new and amazing next year. And Shraddha Kapoor, who lately has been giving rather fresh and eye-catching make-up looks, is already set to charm us all with her fun and fabulous winter-inspired look.

Grey is the colour of the season and Shradhha Kapoor impeccably imbedded the winter vibes in her make-up. The grey shimmery eyeshadow applied all over her lid and the lower lash line was the star of the show. The filled-in upper and lower waterlines defined the eyes and made the brown of her eyes pop. This stunning eye look was contrasted with a rich copper-brown lip shade. Well, the look doesn't end there. She painted her nails in an intense black shade that added to the look and kept the winter mood strong.

Dressed in an Amit Aggarwal's sequined grey dress (that matches with her eyeshadow colour), Shraddha Kapoor was a sight to behold.

And if you are interested in recreating this gorgeous make-up look, here is how you can do that.

How To Recreate The Look

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Blush

Deep brown matte eyeshadow

Shimmer grey eyeshadow

Black Kohl

Mascara

Copper-brown lipstick

Highlighter

Beauty blender

Setting powder

Setting spray

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Highlighter brush

Steps to recreate the look

Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face. Blend it in using dabbing motions.

Apply the foundation all over your face and neck. Using a damp beauty blender, blend it in.

Concealer your dark circles and any spots and blemishes using the concealer.

Set the concealer immediately using the setting powder.

Moving to the eyes, apply the brown eyeshadow on your crease using the fluffy eyeshadow brush.

Swipe some grey eyeshadow all over your lid using the flat brush.

Tightline your eyes using the kohl. Line your lower waterline as well.

Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes.

Apply some blush on your cheeks.

Highlight the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow, with the highlighter.

To finish off the look, apply the lipstick.

To set the make-up in place, spritz some setting spray all over your face.

Pic Credits: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram