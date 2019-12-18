ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    With A Stunning Shimmery Grey Eye Make-up, Shraddha Kapoor Embraces The Holiday Season

    By

    Shraddha Kapoor seems to be in the holiday spirits as she stuns in a shimmery grey eye make-up look at the trailer launch event of her upcoming movie, Street Dance 3D. The last month of the year gets us all in the festive mode with hopes of a new and amazing next year. And Shraddha Kapoor, who lately has been giving rather fresh and eye-catching make-up looks, is already set to charm us all with her fun and fabulous winter-inspired look.

    Grey is the colour of the season and Shradhha Kapoor impeccably imbedded the winter vibes in her make-up. The grey shimmery eyeshadow applied all over her lid and the lower lash line was the star of the show. The filled-in upper and lower waterlines defined the eyes and made the brown of her eyes pop. This stunning eye look was contrasted with a rich copper-brown lip shade. Well, the look doesn't end there. She painted her nails in an intense black shade that added to the look and kept the winter mood strong.

    Dressed in an Amit Aggarwal's sequined grey dress (that matches with her eyeshadow colour), Shraddha Kapoor was a sight to behold.

    Shraddha Kapoor At Chhichhore Promotions: Subtle Green Or Turtle Green, Which Make-up Do You Like?

    And if you are interested in recreating this gorgeous make-up look, here is how you can do that.

    How To Recreate The Look

    What you need

    • Primer
    • Foundation
    • Concealer
    • Blush
    • Deep brown matte eyeshadow
    • Shimmer grey eyeshadow
    • Black Kohl
    • Mascara
    • Copper-brown lipstick
    • Highlighter
    • Beauty blender
    • Setting powder
    • Setting spray
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush
    • Flat eyeshadow brush
    • Blush brush
    • Highlighter brush

    Steps to recreate the look

    • Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face. Blend it in using dabbing motions.
    • Apply the foundation all over your face and neck. Using a damp beauty blender, blend it in.
    • Concealer your dark circles and any spots and blemishes using the concealer.
    • Set the concealer immediately using the setting powder.
    • Moving to the eyes, apply the brown eyeshadow on your crease using the fluffy eyeshadow brush.
    • Swipe some grey eyeshadow all over your lid using the flat brush.
    • Tightline your eyes using the kohl. Line your lower waterline as well.
    • Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes.
    • Apply some blush on your cheeks.
    • Highlight the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow, with the highlighter.
    • To finish off the look, apply the lipstick.
    • To set the make-up in place, spritz some setting spray all over your face.

    Pic Credits: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

    More SHRADDHA KAPOOR News

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 12:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue