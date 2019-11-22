Shraddha Kapoor's Graphic Arrow Eyeliner Is Impressive And Something You Should Try Out

ENGLISH

    For every woman, make-up is an important element when it comes to enhancing the beauty. No matter how fashionable and classy outfit you wear, if your make-up is not good and on-point, you can easily ruin the whole effect . Our Bollywood divas have mastered the art of fascinating make-up. Be it photoshoots or a grand event, they make heads turn with their amazing make-up look.

    Recently, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor turned covergirl for the Cosmopolitan India magazine's November Big Beauty issue and her make-up looks from the photoshoot have taken the internet on fire. In one of the pictures, the actress was seen flaunting an exotic eye shadow with graphic arrow eyeliner, which left us stunned. She also opted for a perfect lip shade that complemented her bold and graphic eye make-up. Shraddha's make-up seemed ideal for the weekend parties. So, if you want to ace the similar make-up, here is how you can recreate this look.

    We decode our November Big Beauty Issue covergirl Shraddha Kapoor's (@shraddhakapoor ) bold and graphic beauty look. Matching your lips to your lids is major ATM. Intensify it by adding winged eyeliner to the mix. Not enough? Extend the wings over the lids in a 'V' formation for an elegant-yet-edgy look. Read all about it in Cosmopolitan India's November issue, out on stands now. ✨ Editor: Nandini Bhalla (@nandinibhalla) Stylist: Zunaili Malik (@zunailimalik) Photographer: Rohan Shrestha (@rohanshrestha) Hair: Amit Thakur (@amitthakur_hair) Makeup: Shraddha Naik (@shraddha.naik) Production: P Productions (@p.productions_) Interview: Meghna Sharma (@sharmameghna) Fashion Interns: Deyasini Biswas (@deyasinibiswas) and Humaira Lakdawala (@humairalakdawala) Shraddha is wearing sweatshirt and skirt @manisharorafashion .

    What you need

    • Primer

    • Foundation

    • Concealer

    • Setting powder

    • Burgundy eye shadow

    • Black eyeliner

    • Mascara

    • Eyebrow pencil

    • Light pink blush

    • Blush brush

    • Light maroon lipstick

    • Highlighter

    • Contour

    • Contour brush

    • Beauty blender

    • Setting spray

    • Fluffy eye shadow brush

    Steps to recreate the look

    • First, apply the primer on the T-zone of your face and blend it properly using the fingertips. Wait for a few minutes till it gets absorbed completely.

    • Now, apply the foundation on the face and neck. Blend it well using the beauty blender.

    • Apply the concealer over the eyelid and under your eyes. Blend it using the same beauty blender.

    • Dab some setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

    • Now, using the contour brush, slightly contour your T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline.

    • Fill in your brows using an eyebrow pencil.

    • Now, take some burgundy eye shadow on the fluffy brush and apply it nicely all over your lid and crease. Do not blend too much. The eye shadow should be dark.

    • Now, drag the same eye shadow to your lower lash line as well.

    • Now, grab your black eyeliner and apply thick line on your upper lash line, starting from the corner and making it a little winged at the edge. Keep the edge thick.

    • Next, draw an arrow with finer brush from mid brow bone down to the wing tip, giving it a 'V" formation.

    • Apply some coat of mascara. Once it gets dry, apply another coat of mascara for a fine and edgy look.

    • Apply the light pink blush on the apples of your cheeks using the blush brush. Blend it well till it gets softer.

    • Using highlighter, highlight your cheekbones, your cupid's bow and the bridge of your nose.

    • Apply the light maroon lipstick to finish off the look. For a fine look, apply another coat from the same lipstick.

    • Spritz some setting spray all over your face to lock the make-up in place.

    Shraddha Kapoor perfectly matched the lips and her lids but her exotic graphic arrow eyeliner was the best part about her look. Her makeup was beautifully done by Shraddha Naik. What do you think about her make-up look? Do let us know in the comment section.

