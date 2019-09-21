Malavika Mohanan Is A Picture Of Elegance In This Midnight Blue Make-up; Here’s How To Get This Look Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Malavika Mohanan made a strong case for a blue eyeshadow look at the IIFA Awards 2019. The Beyond the Clouds actress set the green carpet on fire with her breathtaking gown that featured a plunging neckline. She paired her gorgeous outfit with an equally stunning midnight blue make-up look that looked smokin' hot.

Her look was chic, elegant and graceful. Blue make-up looks have become a recent favourite in the beauty community with celebrities such as Tara Sutaria, Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha sporting this look at various occasions. And now Malavika has joined that group with grace in this midnight blue make-up. This is a look that will make you stand out and wow everyone around you.

Want to give this make-up look a go? Here is a step-by-step guide for you to recreate this look. Check it out!

Malavika Mohanan's Midnight Blue Make-up Look

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Translucent setting powder

Blush

Contour

Black eyeshadow

Metallic midnight eyeshadow

Eyebrow pencil

Black eye pencil

Mascara

Matte peachish pink lipstick

Beauty blender

Blush brush

Contour brush

Setting spray

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Steps to recreate this look

Take a small amount of primer and apply it to the T-zone of your face. Use dabbing motions to blend it in. Allow it a couple of minutes to get absorbed into your skin.

Apply the foundation on your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Highlight your under eye area using some concealer and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Set the concealer in place using some setting powder.

Fill in your brows using the eyebrow pencil.

Using the contour powder, contour your nose, cheekbones and jawline.

Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Moving to the eyes, apply some concealer all over your eyes and blend it in using your fingertips.

Apply the black eyeshadow all over your lid using the black eyeshadow brush. Blend the edges well to avoid any harsh lines.

Take the blue eyeshadow on the flat brush and pack it on the centre of your lid.

Using the eye pencil, tightline your eyes and line your lower waterline as well.

Apply mascara on your eyelashes.

Apply the lipstick on the lips to finish off the look.

To set the make-up in place, spritz some setting spray all over your face.