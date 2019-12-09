Ananya Panday’s Bronze Make-up Look For Star Screen Awards Is A Red Carpet Win Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

The Star Screen Awards 2019 held in Mumbai on the night of 16th December was a star-studded event. Ananya Panday, who won the Fresh Face of the Year award, attended the event in a blazing bronze make-up look that was definitely a red-carpet win.

As you scroll through her Instagram handle, you would notice that Ananya has been trying out some different and amazing make-up looks lately (her latest being the wet look for the Filmfare Glamour And Style Awards). And this look of hers is definitely one of her best one yet. Let's take a closer look at her sizzling make-up look.

The base make-up, that was dewy, luminous, well-bronzed and contoured set the tone for very refreshing make-up. Her eyebrows were dark, filled and shaped and framed the face beautifully. The focal point of the look, however, was her eye make-up, which was really simple yet stunning if you take a closer look at it. She went for a copperish brown metallic eyeshadow that almost looked glossy. The glittery silver eyeshadow at the inner corner of the eyes made her eyes pop out. The bare waterline and the thin liner on the upper lash line kept the eyeshadow at the focus. The look was rounded off with some highlighter on the high points of the face and a glossy nude brown lipstick.

She paired this look with a messy low bun with a few strands framing her face at the front. The hairdo added a softness to the look. Talking about her attire, she wore a black ballroom gown with a plunging neckline at the event.

How To Recreate Ananya's Make-up

What you need

Primer

Luminous foundation

Concealer

Setting powder

Blush

Contour

Bronzer

Highlighter

Brown eyeshadow

Copper metallic eyeshadow

Glittery silver eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Mascara

Eyebrow pencil

Beauty blender

Blush brush

Bronzer brush

Face contour brush

Nose contour brush

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Setting spray

Steps to follow

Prime the T-zone of your face for smooth make-up application.

Apply the foundation on your face and neck. Blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Apply the concealer under your eyes. Using the same damp beauty blender, blend it in.

Dust some setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

Bronze up your face and forehead with some bronzer.

Slightly contour your cheekbones and nose to chisel your face.

Blush up the apple of your cheeks.

Moving to the eyes, take some brown eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it to the crease of your eyes. Blend well.

Smudge the brown eyeshadow along your lower lash line as well.

Next, apply the copper eyeshadow at the centre of your lid using the flat eyeshadow brush.

Apply the silver eyeshadow on the inner corner of your eyes.

Thinly line your upper lash line using the black eyeliner.

Swipe a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes.

Apply the highlighter on your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Finish off the look by applying the lipstick.

Set the make-up in place by spritzing some setting spray on your face.

