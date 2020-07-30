3 Major Signs That Indicate Your Skincare Routine Isn’t Working For You Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

To be at its best, our skin demands a healthy skincare routine. Whenever you hear any skincare enthusiast talking about skincare routine, you will always find them suggesting you to work out "what works best for your skin" and not to follow blindly what anyone tells you. That's a great piece of advice because, in all honesty, the same products can have quite opposite results on two different skin types or even two people with the same skin type.

The best way to develop a skincare routine is to listen to your skin. With each addition or change in your skincare routine, your skin should feel better than before. That is the main reason it is recommended to change your skincare one product at a time so that you can know how exactly it performs on your skin.

Sadly, amongst all the luxury items that are supposed to be magical for the skin and the so-called "skincare experts" influencing your skincare choices, we miss all the red flags. These are the most-evident signs that your skincare isn't working for your skin. So, here we are today, with 3 major signs that you should look for and that will tell you that your current skincare routine needs to be upgraded or probably toned down.

If you want to know what these signs are, keep on reading.

03. Your Skin Feels Dull And Tight Dull skin can indicate to a lot of things, one of the major one being crappy skincare. Our skin becomes dull when it isn't getting the right hydration and nutrients. We all know what a great role moisturisation plays in keeping your skin beautiful and soft. If you are feeling your skin is getting tight and dull, it means you need to notch up your moisturisation. Go for a heavy moisturiser and apply it twice a day- once in the morning and once before you go to sleep. Recommended Read: How To Use Vitamin E For Glowing Skin 02. Your Make-up Looks Cracked Nobody likes cracked make-up and we generally blame our bad make-up skills when our make-up looks cracked. Cracked make-up can indicate much more than bad make-up skills. Any make-up product glides smoothly over hydrated and cleanses skin. If your skin is dry and has clogged pores, you will never get a flawless finish. It is time to change to your skincare routine. Recommended Read: 11 Hygiene Habits You Must Follow To Get Flawless And Glowing Skin 01. Frequent Acne Breakouts Acne breakouts are mostly caused by clogged pores, excess sebum production in the skin, and bacterial infestation. All of these can be managed with an effective skincare routine. If it isn't the time of the month with your hormones going haywire but you still are experiencing sudden and frequent breakouts, your skincare routine is at fault. Observe it closely and figure out what exactly is messing up your skin. We hope with all these red flags out of the way, you have the skin that you dreamed of.