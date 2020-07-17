How To Use Vitamin E For Glowing Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Confession time! We know sometimes an ingredient works on the skin but we never get around to using it. For many of us, that ingredient is vitamin E. Vitamin E is an ingredient commonly used in skincare and hair care products that promise amazing benefits. The skin-enriching properties of vitamin E have made it a popular choice among skincare enthusiasts. This multi-purpose oil can quite possibly vanish all of your skincare woes.

Loaded with antioxidants, Vitamin E has regenerative properties for the skin like no other. It protects the skin from various harms, including sun damage.[1] Tocopherols and tocotrienols present in vitamin E keep the skin moisturised, soft and healthy.[2] From healing your skin to fighting pigmentation, Vitamin E can do lots for your skin.[3] However, one of the most noticeable effects of the topical application of vitamin E is glowing skin. Yes, the glowing skin you so want can be obtained with this skin elixir. Here, we have listed 7 ways you can use vitamin E for glowing skin.

1. Vitamin E, Papaya Amd Rose Water Face Mask Papaya contains an enzyme called papain that helps to reduce tan and pigmentation, courtesy of its skin-lightening properties.[4] Vitamin E improves skin cell regeneration to add glow to your skin while honey also keeps your skin moisturised and glowing.[5] What you need 2 vitamin E capsules

2 tbsp papaya pulp

1tsp rose water Method of use In a bowl, take the papaya pulp.

Prick the vitamin E capsules and add the oil to the papaya pulp.

Lastly, add the rose water and mix everything.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Dull skin can really use up the goodness of yogurt. The lactic acid in yogurt makes it a potent skin exfoliant and moisturiser, and a great ingredient to beautify the appearance of your skin.[6] Vitamin C is present in abundance in lemon. It inhibits melanin production in the skin to leave you with bright and glowing skin.[7] What you need 2 vitamin E capsules

1 tbsp yogurt

A few drops of lemon juice Method of use In a bowl, take the yogurt.

Prick the vitamin E capsule and add the oil to the bowl of yogurt.

Add lemon juice and mix everything.

Apply the mixture on the face.

Wait for it to get dry before washing it off. 3. Vitamin E, Egg And Yogurt Face Mask Eggs are loaded with antioxidant properties and boost collagen production in the skin to make your skin firm and smooth.[8] Mixed with vitamin E and yogurt, it makes up a face mask that helps rejuvenate your skin to a great extent and add a glow to the face. What you need 1 vitamin E capsule

1 tsp yogurt

1 egg Method of use Crack open the egg in a bowl and whisk it well. Keep it aside.

Take the yogurt in another bowl and add the oil from the capsule to it.

To this mixture, add the whisked egg and mix all the ingredients.

Apply the mixture to yoru face.

Wait for 15-20 minutes before washing it off. 4. Vitamin E And Aloe Vera Face Mask Aloe vera gel has a long history of making the skin better. Its anti-inflammatory, wound healing and skin protective properties are most effective in improving skin integrity and appearance.[9] What you need 1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 vitamin E capsule Method of use Take the aloe vera gel in a bowl.

Prick the vitamin E capsule and mix the oil with the aloe vera gel.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Wait for it to dry before washing your face. 5. Vitamin E, Honey And Milk Face Mask The natural emollient honey makes the skin soft and supple. Milk has lactic acid that mildly exfoliates the top layer of the skin improving the skin texture and appearance.[10] What you need 2 vitamin E capsules

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp milk Method of use In a bowl, mix honey and milk.

Prick the vitamin E capsule and add the oil to the honey-milk mixture.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Wait for it to dry before washing it off. 6. Vitamin E, Glycerin And Rose Water Face Mask Being an emollient, glycerin helps to restore the lost moisture from the skin and also possesses skin lightening properties to give your that natural glow.[11] [12] The astringent rose water helps to balance the oil production and pH level of the skin. What you need 1 tsp glycerin

1 tsp rose water

1 vitamin E capsule Method of use In a bowl, mix glycerin and rose water.

Add vitamin E oil to it by pricking the capsule. Mix everything well.

Apply this mixture to your face.

Leave it on your skin for 30-45 minutes.

Leave it on your skin for 30-45 minutes.

Wash it off later with normal water. 7. Vitamin E And Coconut Oil Face Mask Coconut oil is the magical potion that can set all your skin problems straight. With its moisturising, anti-inflammatory and skin-protective properties, it is no surprise that when mixed with vitamin E it gives you flawless and glowing skin.[13] What you need 1 tbsp coconut oil

1 vitamin E capsule Method of use Mix the vitamin E oil from the capsule to the coconut oil.

Apply it to your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Wash your face later thoroughly.