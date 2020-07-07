11 Hygiene Habits You Must Follow To Get Flawless And Glowing Skin

Wash Your Hands Before Touching The Face Bt touching our face multiple times in a day, we invite germs and bacteria to run havoc on our skin. And thus, you see the occasional out-of-nowhere pimple and excessively oily skin. All you need to do is to refrain from touching your face and if you do, make sure your hands are clean. Clean hands is an important skin hygiene habit that isn't given much attention. Wash your hands before you touch your face whether you are applying skincare, make-up or otherwise.

Change Your Loofah Every Few Months Yes, the loofah that gives you a good scrub might be the reason for your skin issues. When you use the scrub every day for your refreshing bath, it tends to pick up some dirt and the shredded skin cells. And when you use the same compromised loofah, you are setting your skin up for infections and irritation. To keep your skin healthy, get a new loofah every couple of months.

Clean Your Make-up Applicators Regularly You might have heard this advice a thousand times before. But, it is time you take it seriously. Make-up brushes and beauty sponges get dirty very quickly. When applying make-up the pick up the dirt and grime from your face and dipping it again in the pan infests your make-up as well. The result is nasty breakouts. So, it is important that you clean your brushes regularly to prevent the build-up.

Remove The Make-up At Night But Gently Coming home after a tiring day at work and going straight to bed seems like the perfect end to the day. But, hey! It is a perfect disaster for your skin. No matter how tired you are, you must remove all your make-up before you go to sleep. If you leave your make-up on, it will block your skin pores and lead to breakouts. So, take your time and with a gentle make-up remover wipe all the make-up off and wash your face clean.

Make Sure Your Bedspreads Are Clean Being lazy certainly is a good way to destroy your skin. If you do not have the habit of changing your bedspreads regularly, your skin might suffer. The build-up of sweat, dirt and any mishaps make your bedspread a perfect breeding ground for bacteria and a reason for your skin issues. If you want flawless skin, make sure your bedspreads are clean.

Do Not Ever Share Personal Care Items Sharing your personal care items like your towel, soap, razor, comb, make-up brush or make-up is one of the worst skin hygiene habits. It increases the chances of infections spreading, inviting many skincare issues. A better practice is to never share your personal care items with anyone. And if you do share, wash them before using again. 7 Pranayamas For Glowing Skin

Leave The Zits Alone The temptation to pop those zits is just too much to ignore. Well, you have to do it if you want beautiful skin. Popping the zits leaves a mark on your face that does not ade away. Leaving the zits alone is the best way to let your skin heal without leading to any damage.

Limit The Number Of Face Washes We think the more we wash our face, the better our skin gets. We cannot be more wrong. Wash your face frequently strips the moisture of your face. Your sebaceous glands become overactive to combat the loss of moisture, producing way more oil than usual making your skin oily and prone to breakouts. As much as you can, limit the number of face washes to 2-3 times a day to keep your skin flawless and glowing.

A Gentle Face Wash Instead Of Soap If you want flawless skin, ditch the soap. Always use a face wash to wash your face. Soap has a higher pH of 8-9 as compared to the pH of your skin that is between 4-5. Using a soap disrupts the pH of your skin leaving it dull and damaged.

Say No To Hot Water Showers No matter how relaxing a hot water shower or bath sounds, go for a lukewarm or cold water bath instead. The hot water strips the moisture of your skin, leaving it dry and leading to excessive oil production and thus breakouts. If you want beautiful skin, say no to hot water showers. How To Take Care Of Sensitive Skin In Monsoon