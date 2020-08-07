12 Simple And Effective Ways To Use Rose Water For Acne Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Rose water is a powerful natural ingredient whose full potential we haven't tapped into yet. At the most, we use rose water to tone our face or cleanse it. Did you know that rose water is an effective remedy for many of your skin problems, especially acne? Yep, you got that right!

Acne is a common skin problem that troubles many. After juggling with many treatments and products, shifting to home remedies have worked for many people to get rid of acne. And rose water with its many amazing properties makes for a great acne treatment. Not only does rose water helps balance the pH of the skin and treat acne, it leaves your skin with a youthful glow as well.

Continue reading to know what makes rose water an effective remedy for acne and the various ways you can use rose water for acne.

Why Rose Water Works For Acne?

Rose water has astringent properties that makes it a great toner for the skin as it pulls all the dirt and grime from your skin pores and performs a deep cleansing action.[1] Rose water is rich in tannins that help to tighten the skin and make it firm. Extremely gentle on the skin, rose water helps to keep excess oil in check and maintains the pH balance of the skin.

But, what makes it an effective remedy for acne is its antibacterial, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.[2] The antibacterial and antimicrobial properties of rose water keeps the acne-causing bacteria at bay to keep your skin clean. In fact, it also ensures that your skin is protected from any future bacterial infestation.

The anti-inflammatory properties of rose water help ease the pain and discomfort cause due to acne and boost the healing process of the skin.[3] Vitamin C and phenolic compounds present in rose water also make it a potent anti-acne remedy.[4][5]

With that being said, we have curated 12 ways you can use rose water for acne. Here we go!

How To Use Rose Water For Acne

1. Rose Water Spray Just a spritz of rose water is enough to subside the angry acne. What you need Rose water, as needed

A small spray bottle How to use Fill the spray bottle with rose water and keep aside.

Wash your face using a gentle cleanser and pat dry.

Spritz the rose water all over your face.

Leave it on for 20-30 seconds.

Wipe your face using a tissue.

Follow it up with a good moisturiser.

Use this remedy everyday until you see some improvement. 2. Rose Water And Multani Mitti This face mask is ideal for oily skin. Multani mitti has the ability to absorb all the excess oil from the skin and deep cleanse your pores.[6] This remedy will help keep your skin oil and acne-free. What you need 1 tbsp multani mitti

1 tbsp rose water How to use Mix both the ingredients to make a smooth and lump-free paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the paste on your face and neck.

Leave it on until it dries.

Wipe the paste off your face using cold water.

Use this face mask twice a week for desired result. 3. Rose Water And Apple Cider Vinegar Apple cider vinegar is known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, both of which help to keep acne in check and leave your skin clean and healthy.[7] What you need ½ cup rose water

2 tsp apple cider vinegar How to use Wash your face with a gentle cleanser and pat dry.

Dilute the apple cider vinegar by adding it to the cup of rose water.

Use a cotton ball to dab the mixture on your face.

Let it dry completely.

Finish it off with a layer of moisturiser.

Use this remedy twice a week until the acne subsides. 4. Rose Water And Sandalwood Sandalwood has been a game-changer when it comes to natural skincare. The anti-inflammatory properties of sandalwood helps to soothe the irritated and inflamed skin and pulls out the dirt and oil from your skin as well.[8] What you need 2 tbsp sandalwood powder

1 tbsp rose water How to use Mix rose water and sandalwood powder in a bowl to get a smooth mixture.

Wash your face with a gentle cleanser and pat dry.

Apply the sandalwood-rose water paste on your face.

Leave it on your skin until it dries.

Rinse it off thoroughly later using cold water.

Use this remedy 3-4 times a week until you see some improvement. Are You Making These Mistakes With Your Homemade Skincare Remedies And Face Masks? 5. Rose Water And Lemon Lemon is rich in vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant, that is proven to be an effective remedy for acne. Lemon is also a superb skin-brightening agent that also helps to reduce the scars caused by acne.[9] This remedy gives you clear, bright and acne-free skin. What you need 1 tsp rose water

1 tsp lemon juice

A cotton pad How to use Wash your face and pat dry.

Mix the lemon juice and rose water in a bowl.

Use the cotton pad to apply this mixture to your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes before washing your face with cold water.

Use this remedy 1-2 times a week till your skin recovers. 6. Rose Water And Baking Soda Baking soda has amazing antibacterial properties that keep the harmful bacteria at bay and prevents acne.[10] The combination of rose water and baking soda helps to clear out acne and gives your skin a fresh start. However, it isn't recommended for people with sensitive skin. What you need 2 tsp baking soda

2 tsp rose water How to use Wash your face with a gentle facial cleanser and pat dry.

Mix baking soda and rose water in a bowl.

Apply the paste onto your face and massage your face in circulation for about a minute.

Immediately wash your face with some cold water.

Use this remedy 1-2 times a week to see result. 7. Rose Water, Oatmeal And Yogurt Mix This remedy is loaded with skin-enriching ingredients. Oatmeal being a mild exfoliator unclogs the skin pores while the lactic acid present in yogurt helps to improve the appearance and health of your skin.[11][12] Sour cream makes your skin soft while lemons brightens it. What you need 1 tbsp rose water

1 tbsp ground oatmeal

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp sour cream

3-4 drops of lemon juice How to use Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes to dry.

Wash it off using water.

Use this remedy 1-2 times in a week for best result. 8. Rose Water And Orange Peel Orange peel contains all the essentials nutrients to make your skin beautiful. The antibacterial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of orange peel makes it a potent acne treatment.[13][14] This remedy will rejuvenate the skin and make soft and bright with no traces of acne. What you need 2 tbsp orange peel powder

Rose water, as needed How to use Add enough rose water into the orange peel powder to make a thick paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Use this remedy 2-3 times in a week until the acne subsides. 9. Rose Water And Ginger Ginger is a treasure-trove of antioxidants that fight the free radicals to keep your skin stunning always. This antibacterial ingredient flushes the toxins out of our skin and improves blood circulation to remove acne and improve skin appearance.[15] What you need 1 tbsp ginger juice

1 tbsp rose water

A cotton pad How to use Mix ginger juice and rose water in a bowl.

Use a cotton pad to apply it on your face or just the affected areas.

Leave it on until it dries.

Wash it off later using normal water.

Use this remedy 1-2 times in a week for the desired result. Genius Ways To Use Apple Cider Vinegar To Get Beautiful And Flawless Skin 10. Rose Water And Besan Besan or gram flour is constant in many of our ‘best' home remedies. That is because it pulls out excess oil and dirt from the skin, leaving it soft and fresh.[16] What you need 1 tbsp besan

1 tbsp rose water How to use Wash your face using a facial cleanser and pat dry.

In a bowl, mix the besan and rose water to get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Wash it off using cold water.

Use this remedy 1-2 times a week for the best result. 11. Rose Water, Cucumber And Honey This face mask is great for dry and dull skin. Cucumber with its high water content and soothing properties calms your skin and reduces the discomfort caused by acne.[17] Honey locks the moisture in skin and has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that make it great to treat acne.[18] What you need 2 tbsp cucumber pulp

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp rose water How to use Wash your face and pat dry.

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off thoroughly later with cold water.

Use this remedy 1-2 times a week for desired result. 12. Rose Water And Witch Hazel Witch hazel has amazing healing and anti-inflammatory properties that soothes inflammation and boost the process of skin healing. It also provides relief from any pain or discomfort caused by acne.[19] What you need 1 tsp witch hazel

1 tsp rose water How to use Wash your face and pat dry.

Mix witch hazel and rose water in a jar.

Use a cotton pad to dab this mixture onto your face.

Let it dry completely.

Finish it off with a nice coat of moisturiser.

Use this remedy 1-2 times a day for best result.