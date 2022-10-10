Just In
Rekha Birthday Special: 5 Beauty Tips From The Evergreen Beauty You Can Totally Make Use Of!
Over her five-decade career, Rekha has lent beauty and style to a host of Bollywood movies. The self-professed 'ugly duckling' rose to become one of the industry's most glamorous and talented actresses.
Throughout her career, Rekha has created an inimitable style that few others can match - the very few who were really in vogue and de rigueur.
Actress Rekha's serene beauty knows no bounds, and she is still the beauty queen of Bollywood, hands down. So let's check out some of the beauty and fitness tips that Rekha swears by.
Rekha Beauty Routine
1. It's all about the TLC!
Rekha's beauty tips focus heavily on natural beauty and skin care.
There's nothing unusual about what she does, and she follows these tips.
- She drinks 10-12 glasses of water daily, which helps hydrate the skin and detoxify the entire body.
- She regularly does CTM (Cleansing, Toning and Moisturizing).
- She does aromatherapy and ayurvedic treatments, which can benefit skin health.
- She uses essential oils to moisturise her skin and regulate oil production.
- She takes her makeup off every night before bed, which is extremely important in skincare.
2. DIY hair packs
Our Queen Rekha uses a homemade hair pack of curd, eggs, and honey to keep her hair healthy. She also massages her hair with coconut oil once a week.
How to make Rekha's favourite hair pack:
- Beat one egg till it's nice and bubbly.
- Take six tablespoons of curd and two teaspoons of honey and mix them.
- Put it on your hair generously and let it sit for 20 minutes.
- Wash with a mild shampoo.
3. No junk food -AT ALL
Rekha loves local food but avoids junk food to maintain her physique and beauty. Her regular dinner consists of two rotis, a bowl of curd, and vegetables cooked with little oil and spices. The key to good skin and hair is our food choices. From the day you cut back on eating junk, you will find your skin look and feel much better [1].
4. Know your cosmetics
Rekha loves her makeup a lot. She was the first to use oil-based makeup among her peers, while the rest used makeup made of talc. Knowing what works best for your skin when it comes to cosmetics and makeup goes a long way in maintaining your skin health.
5. Yoga-meditation-sleep for that mind-body balance
As a yoga practitioner and fitness fanatic, the actress meditates and practices yoga daily. She's been doing yoga for years, and it's become a part of her lifestyle. She also exercises every day for 10-15 minutes. In addition, cleaning is her thing, so she does housework and hobbies, like dancing and gardening, that keep her in shape.
A regular sleep routine is one of the main reasons she's so energetic. She believes in living a disciplined, stress-free life [2].
So, according to Rekha, ya'll need to sleep properly, eat well and get moving!
