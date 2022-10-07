Just In
Madhuri Dixit-Nene Skincare Routine: Besan Face Pack For A Quick Refresher; DIY In 5 Steps!
"I want to look my best till the end," said the Bollywood Golden Girl in an interview - and I don't think there's anything that can stop Madhuri Dixit-Nene's desire. I mean, have you seen her? Beauty and grace personified.
Her flawless skin and a face that belies her age have been praised throughout her career and with proper cause. She says, "Age is just a number." I agree.
In a world cram-full with bewitchingly beautiful talent, Madhuri still is a dream!
"I believe in staying fit, but the gym is not everything. I practice kathak thrice a week at home, and on the other two days, I work out. I believe in staying healthy, that shows in my skin," well, copy that, Queen.
Now, let's check out Madhuri Dixit's go-to skincare routine, which she says is super soothing for the skin.
Madhuri Dixit-Nene Skincare Routine
"Besan, honey and lemon juice work amazingly for your skin," said Madhuri Dixit about her quick skincare routine.
How to make Madhuri Dixit-Nene's besan face mask
Step 1: Take two tablespoons of besan, half a teaspoon of lemon juice and one tablespoon of honey.
Step 2: Mix all the ingredients to make a paste.
Step 3: Apply it on your face and let it sit for 15 minutes.
Step 4: Rinse off with room temperature water and moisturise with a mild moisturiser.
Step 5: Use it twice a week for the best results.
Besan face packs aren't just any face packs. They're magic potions that suit all skin types. So no matter how oily, dry, or temperamental your skin is, besan has you covered.
Besan balances the skin's pH levels, removes dirt, removes excess oil, exfoliates, and gives a glow. This face pack can clear up blemishes, even skin tone, and make it look radiant [1].
Combining besan and lemon juice creates a natural bleaching agent that helps lighten pigmentation and dark spots. In addition, honey moisturises your skin and besan unclogs your pores, helping to control excess sebum production [2][3].
When combined, lemon, besan and honey work well as an instant pick-me-up for skin, giving it an instant glow!
