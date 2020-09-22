8 Amazing Fruit Face Packs For Acne Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Acne is a stubborn skin condition. It suddenly takes over your skin and you will find yourself spending the next few days and months trying to fight it. Disappointment is normal when you are trying to find a remedy for acne that really works. While there are over-the-counter medications available for acne, these often do more damage than good. Many people thus prefer home remedies when it comes to battling acne.

Talking about home remedies, have you tried fruits yet? Yep, the delicious fruits that please your taste buds like no other can be used to fight acne once and for all. Why you ask? Well, fruits are an extremely rich source of vitamin C. And vitamin C is proven to be effective in the treatment of acne.[1] Apart from that, fruits contains various other vitamins and nutrients that nourish and rejuvenate the skin to provide relief from acne.

So, today, we are sharing with you 8 amazing fruit face packs that you can use to fight acne. Here we go!

1. Papaya The delicious and healthy papaya is a treasure trove for your skin. While the fruit contains vitamins A, C and E, all of which are amazing for the skin, what makes papaya great fro acne is the enzyme papain. This powerful enzyme, papain, found in papaya is an exfoliating agent for the skin that removes the dead skin cells, uncogs skin pores and nourishes the skin to treat acne.[2] Honey is a natural emollient and healing agent for the skin that helps to soothe the skin and keep it hydrated.[3] The lactic acid present in milk aids the exfoliating process of papaya and evidently improves skin appearance.[4] What you need ½ ripe papaya

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp milk Method of use In a bowl, mash the papaya into a pulp with the help of a fork.

Add honey and milk to it and mix well until you get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water.

Use this remedy 2-3 times a week for the desired result. 2. Strawberry Strawberry is rich in salicylic acid that is a known exfoliant for the skin and helps to clear your skin from acne.[4] Besides, the vitamins and polyphenols present in strawberries improve skin barrier function and provide protection against oxidative stress and free radicals that are two major reasons for acne.[5] Lemon is a strong antibacterial agent that lifts the acne-causing bacteria from your skin pores and leaves you with a clean and acne-free skin.[6] What you need 2-3 ripe strawberries

1 tsp lemon juice Method of use In a bowl, mash the strawberries into pulp.

Add lemon juice to it to make a smooth paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for about minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later using lukewarm water.

Follow it up with a cold water rinse.

Use this remedy 1-2 times a week for the desired result. 3. Orange Orange is a powerhouse of vitamin C which is a powerful antioxidant and helps to reduce acne immensely. Not only that, it also helps to prevent the post-acne scars.[7] What you need 1 tbsp orange peel powder

1 tbsp raw honey

A pinch of turmeric powder Method of use Combine all the ingredients in a bowl to get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Use this remedy 1-2 times a week for the desired result. How To Deal With Common Underarm Problems 4. Tomato Tomato is a great source of powerful antioxidants such as vitamin C, vitamin E and beta-carotene that help to protect and heal the skin from acne. The acidic nature of tomato also makes tomato one of the best natural remedies for acne.[8] What you need Tomato pulp, as needed Method of use Apply the tomato pulp on the affected areas.

Leave it on for about an hour.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Use this remedy every alternate day for the desired result. 5. Banana The peel of banana contains essential vitamins, minerals and fatty acids that help heal the skin and improve its health. Rubbing the peel on your skin is all that you need to do to get rid of acne.[9] What you need 1 banana peel Method of use Wash your face and pat dry.

Rub the inside of the banana peel on the affected areas until the peel changes its colour from white to brown.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water.

Use this remedy once a week for for the desired result. 6. Watermelon Overactive sebaceous glands that clog the skin pores is one of the major reasons for acne. Watermelon is a rich source of vitamin A that helsp to balance oil production in the skin and is proven to be an effective remedy for acne. Being an anti-inflammatory fruit, it also helps to heal the pain and inflammation caused due oto acne.[10] What you need A big slice of watermelon

1 cup granulated sugar

1 tbsp rose water Method of use Grate the watermelon to get a pulpy mixture.

Add sugar and rose water to it. Mix well to get a coarse mixture.

Take a generous amount of this mixture and scrub your face with it for a couple of minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Use this remedy once a week for the desired result. 7. Apple Apples contains a fibre called pectin that has antibacterial and antioxidant properties that helps to fight acne-causing bacteria and free radicals, thereby clearing your skin of acne.[11] What you need 1 big slice of apple

1 tbsp milk cream Method of use Mash the apple slice into a pulp.

Add milk cream to it so as to make a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Use this remedy 1-2 times a week for the desired result. 8. Grapes Vitamin C present in grapes helps to fight free radical damage and heals the skin from acne. Besides, the skin of grapes contains resveratrol, a phytoalexin that is believed to be a promising treatment for acne.[12][13] What you need A handful of ripe black grapes

1 tbsp multani mitti

Rose water, as needed Method of use In a bowl, mash the grapes into pulp.

Add multani mitti to it and stir well.

Next, add enough rose water to it so as to make a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off thoroughly later.

Use this remedy 1-2 times a week for the desired result.