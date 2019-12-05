Use These Amazing Essential Oil Remedies To Treat Dry Feet Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Dry and cracked feet can cause you a lot of discomfort. And with the winter season on its full swing, your feet tend to get dry. Dry feet doesn't only tamper with the appearance of your feet but can be uncomfortable, painful and really difficult to get rid of. We suggest you pamper your feet with some essential oils.

Why Essential Oils For Dry Feet?

Essential oils are basically extracted from various parts of a plant- leaves, flowers and seeds. Research suggests that these contain some amazing properties that not only nourish the skin but heals it as well[1] . The anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial properties present in essential oil promote healthy and nourished skin. Additionally, they also help to improve skin barrier function to prevent any damage to the skin[2] .

Here is a list of essential oils that you can use to treat dry feet.

Essential Oils That Can Tackle The Issue Of Dry Feet

1. Lavender essential oil

Known for its soothing effect, lavender essential oil can keep your feet moisturised. It has strong anti-inflammatory properties that reduce any pain you might feel. The best part- it hydrates the skin without making it greasy.[3]

2. Argan essential oil

Argan oil contains essential fatty acids that help to improve skin health and elasticity. More importantly, argan oil improves the moisture-retaining capacity of the ski and its topical application of argan oil improves skin hydration, thereby getting rid of dry skin[4] .

3. Eucalyptus essential oil

Eucalyptus oil is especially useful for cracked feet. It not only hydrates your feet but also heals the skin to provide relief from any pain or inflammation[1] .

Try These Fruit Foot Scrubs To Pamper Your Feet

4. Peppermint essential oil

This cooling ingredient is a great way to nourish your dry feet. It contains omega-3 fatty acids that pamper the skin when applied topically and the menthol present in the oil has analgesic properties that help to reduce any pain or discomfort[5] .

5. Patchouli essential oil

If your dry feet has led to cracked heels, patchouli oil is the one for you. It has strong antifungal and wound-healing properties that soften and refreshes the feet while hydrating them[6] .

6. Tea tree essential oil

Tea tree oil is a storehouse of beneficial properties for the skin. It contains strong antibacterial properties that keep harmful bacteria and infections at bay[7] . The anti-inflammatory properties of the oil help soften the skin. It also helps to reduce the itchiness and irritation caused due to dry skin on your feet. Make sure you dilute this concentrated oil before usage.

7. Frankincense essential oil

Frankincense essential oil is great for treating dry skin. The anti-inflammatory properties of the oil help to soothe the skin, improves skin cell regeneration while keeping it hydrated.[8]

How To Use Essential Oils To Tackle Dry Feet

1. The general method

This one method applied to all the oils we have mentioned above. It is one of the quickest methods as well.

Ingredients

1 tbsp carrier oil such as cococunt oil, almond oil etc.

Any essential oil of your choice.

Method of use

Soak your feet in warm water for 10-15 minutes.

Pull out your feet and pat dry using a soft towel.

Using a pumice stone, remove all the dead skin from your feet.

Now, take the carrier oil of your choice in a bowl.

Add 2-3 drops of essential oil of your preference to it. Mix well.

Massage your feet with this mixture for a couple of minutes. Leave it be.

2. A home-made moisturiser

Ingredients

1 tbsp cocoa butter

2-3 drops of essential oil of your choice

Method of use

Take the cocoa butter into a pan and put it on low flame.

Wait for it to melt completely.

Add the essential oil to it. Mix them together well.

Allow the mixture to cool down to room temperature.

Apply as and when required.

3. A mix of oils

Ingredients

2 tbsp jojoba oil

6 drops tea tree essential oil

5 drops frankincence essential oil

5 drops of lavender essential oil

Method of use

In a bowl, take jojoba oil.

Add tea tree, lavender and frankincense oil to it. Mix well.

Wash your feet thoroughly and pat dry.

Massage your feet using this concoction for about 2 minutes.

Leave it be.

10 Home Remedies For Sore Feet After Work

View Article References [1] Orchard, A., & van Vuuren, S. (2017). Commercial Essential Oils as Potential Antimicrobials to Treat Skin Diseases.Evidence-based complementary and alternative medicine : eCAM,2017, 4517971. doi:10.1155/2017/4517971 [2] Lin, T. K., Zhong, L., & Santiago, J. L. (2017). Anti-Inflammatory and Skin Barrier Repair Effects of Topical Application of Some Plant Oils.International journal of molecular sciences,19(1), 70. doi:10.3390/ijms19010070 [3] Cardia, G., Silva-Filho, S. E., Silva, E. L., Uchida, N. S., Cavalcante, H., Cassarotti, L. L., … Cuman, R. (2018). Effect of Lavender(Lavandula angustifolia)Essential Oil on Acute Inflammatory Response.Evidence-based complementary and alternative medicine : eCAM,2018, 1413940. doi:10.1155/2018/1413940 [4] Boucetta, K. Q., Charrouf, Z., Derouiche, A., Rahali, Y., & Bensouda, Y. (2014). Skin hydration in postmenopausal women: Argan oil benefit with oral and/or topical use.Przeglad menopauzalny= Menopause review,13(5), 280. [5] Masoumi, S. Z., Asl, H. R., Poorolajal, J., Panah, M. H., & Oliaei, S. R. (2016). Evaluation of mint efficacy regarding dysmenorrhea in comparison with mefenamic acid: A double blinded randomized crossover study.Iranian journal of nursing and midwifery research,21(4), 363–367. doi:10.4103/1735-9066.185574 [6] Pattnaik, S., Subramanyam, V. R., & Kole, C. (1996). Antibacterial and antifungal activity of ten essential oils in vitro.Microbios,86(349), 237-246. [7] Carson, C. F., Hammer, K. A., & Riley, T. V. (2006). Melaleuca alternifolia (tea tree) oil: a review of antimicrobial and other medicinal properties.Clinical microbiology reviews,19(1), 50-62. [8] Han, X., Rodriguez, D., & Parker, T. L. (2017). Biological activities of frankincense essential oil in human dermal fibroblasts.Biochimie open,4, 31–35. doi:10.1016/j.biopen.2017.01.003