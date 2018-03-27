10 Home Remedies For Sore Feet After Work

Were you on your toes all day at work? Too much of pressure on the toes and feet can cause sore feet. Not only that, the sole-crushing footwear you wear instead can wreak havoc on the muscles, ligaments, and tendons in each ankle and foot, causing pain. In this article, you will discover the home remedies for sore feet after work.

The excruciating pain can be due to a number of reasons such as old age, wearing uncomfortable shoes, excessive walking, standing on your feet for a long period of time, some kind of fracture, etc.

You will be amazed to know that each foot contains 26 bones, 33 joints, 107 ligaments, 19 muscles, and many tendons that hold the foot together and help it move in various directions.

An average person takes 8000 to 10,000 steps in a day, this sometimes puts so much pressure on the feet that it exceeds his or her body weight.

Fortunately, there are simple home remedies to treat sore feet after work.

1. Vinegar

A vinegar soak is one of the easiest ways to help relieve sore feet because it helps reduce inflammation.

Fill a bowl with warm water, add a drop of any dish-washing liquid and a cup of white vinegar.

Soak your feet in this mixture for 30 minutes.

Wash your feet off with water and your feet will look less swollen than before.

2. Baking Soda Soak Another very effective and easy home remedy for sore feet is the baking soda soak. Add half a cup of baking soda to a gallon of warm water.

Stir the water until the baking soda dissolves.

Soak your feet in this for 30 minutes. 3. Lotion This is an easy home remedy to help you treat sore feet. Before sleeping at night, choose your favourite body lotion - either petroleum jelly or virgin olive oil. Take a little amount of lotion or 2 drops of olive oil and apply this generously on to your feet and massage well. You could wear a pair of socks and leave this overnight.

4. Ice Pack The simplest home remedy to relieve pain from your feet is to use an ice pack. Elevate your feet, and put the ice pack on your aching feet.

Elevating your feet will drain out excess fluids from that particular area. 5. Essential Oils Essential oils like eucalyptus oil, peppermint oil and rosemary oil will help soothe sore and aching feet. Mix four drops of eucalyptus oil and rosemary oil and two drops of peppermint oil in hot water.

Soak your feet in this for 10 minutes. 6. Epsom Salt Epsom salt can help soothe your sore feet, providing you an instant relief from foot pain. It is because it contains magnesium that can help you relax your feet. Put 2-3 tablespoons of Epsom salt in a tub of warm water.

Soak your feet in the tub for 10 to 15 minutes. 7. Clove Oil Clove oil is highly effective in treating joint pain, athlete's foot, and also foot pain, as it boosts circulation. Gently massage your aching feet with clove oil.

Repeat this several times in a day. 8. Cayenne Pepper Cayenne pepper contains capsaicin, which is known to relieve muscle aches and pain, arthritis, and even aching feet. Add ½ a teaspoon of cayenne pepper powder to half a bucket of hot water and soak your feet in this for a few minutes. 9. Sage If your foot pain is due to some kind of strain, sprain, or soreness. Sage is a good home remedy to bring relief from the discomfort.

Rub a handful of sage leaves between your hands and then put them in a pot with one cup of apple cider vinegar.

Bring the mixture to a boil, and let it simmer for 5 minutes.

Soak a cotton cloth in the solution and then apply it on the affected area.

Repeat this process several times in a day. 10. Mustard Seeds Mustard seeds can also be used in the treatment of foot pain, as they help remove toxic water from the body, and reduce inflammation. Grind a few mustard seeds and add them to half a bucket of warm water.

Soak your feet in this water for 10 to 15 minutes.

Share this article!



If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.



ALSO READ: Cabbage V/s Lettuce Nutrition: Which Is More Nutritious?