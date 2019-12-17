Benefits Of Orange Peel And How To Use It Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

The peel of an orange is discarded by us without a single thought. After all, you have already savoured the delicious fruit and what is left is of no use, right? Wrong. The peel of an orange has some amazing properties that can especially benefit your skin. Remember, the orange peel off face masks have been one of the most common and popular face masks there has ever been. From our mothers to sisters and us, the orange pell off masks has benefited generations.

To get the benefits of the amazing orange peel, you can either grind it into powder form or get some orange peel powder from the market. There are various ways you can use the powder to enrich your skin. From acne to blackheads and signs of skin ageing, it has the solution to all of your problems.

Continue reading to know all about the benefits and the ways to use orange peel powder on your skin.

Benefits Of Using Orange Peel

Orange peel powder offers various benefits, major ones of which are listed below.

1. Keeps acne at bay

Orange is rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C is rich in antioxidant properties and anti-inflammatory properties that help to clear off acne and also to heal the inflammation and hyperpigmentation that happens as a result of the acne[1] .

2. Exfoliates the skin

Dead skin cells that build up on your skin can clog your skin pores and causes various skin issues. The citric acid present in orange exfoliates the skin to remove those dead skin cells and refresh your skin[2] .

3. Dull skin, be gone

If you tackling with the issue of dull skin, orange peel off mask can be your knight in shining armour. Orange has various essential properties that give your skin the nourishment it needs and keep dull skin at bay.

4. Tones the skin

The antioxidant properties of orange help protect the skin from free radical damage and the citric acid present in it exfoliates the skin. These properties of orange peel off mask helps to tone and tighten the skin.

5. Adds a natural glow to the skin

Orange peel off masks pulls all the dirt, debris and grime out of your skin and thus leaves you with glowing skin.

6. Treats oily skin

The citric acid present in the orange has astringent properties helps to control the excess oil production while the moisturising properties of orange keep your skin hydrated and supple.

7. Fights signs of skin ageing

The vitamin C present in orange is a powerful antioxidant that prevents the skin from free radical damage, which can accelerate the ageing of the skin and make signs of skin ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles more prominent.

DIY Orange Peel Face Masks

1. Orange peel powder, sandalwood powder and rose water

Sandalwood has been proved to be an effective treatment for acne[3] . Mixed with the astringent properties of rose water, this mask will exfoliate the skin and help to clear out acne.

Ingredients

1 tbsp orange peel powder

2 tbsp sandalwood powder

Rose water (as needed)

Method of use

In a bowl, take the orange peel powder.

Add sandalwood powder to this and give it a stir.

Add enough rose water to this so as to make a paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

2. Orange peel powder, milk and coconut oil

The emollient properties of coconut oil keep the skin moisturised and supple[4] while the lactic acid present in the skin is a great skin exfoliator that will deep cleanse your skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp orange peel powder

2 tbsp milk

1 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

Take the orange peel powder in a bowl.

Add milk and coconut oil to this and mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on your face and neck.

Leave it on until it dries.

Wash it off using cold water.

3. Orange peel powder and lime juice

The acidic properties of lime juice effectively cleanse the skin. Mixed with the nourishing properties of orange peel powder, this face pack will give you soft and glowing skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp orange peel powder

1 tbsp lime juice

Method of use

In a bowl, take the orange peel powder.

Add lime juice to this and mix well.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash it off later.

4. Orange peel powder, baking soda and oatmeal powder

The mix of these three ingredients makes up for an amazing scrub for the skin. Oatmeal soothes the skin and exfoliates it to remove dead skin cells and debris[5] and the antibacterial properties of baking soda wards off any harmful bacteria.

Ingredients

2 tbsp orange peel powder

1 tbsp oatmeal powder

A pinch of baking soda

Water (as needed)

Method of use

In a bowl, take the orange peel powder.

Add oatmeal powder and baking soda to it and stir well.

Add enough water to the mix so as to make a paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

5. Orange peel powder, curd and honey

This is a great remedy to treat dull and dry skin. Curd improves the health and texture of the skin[6] and honey locks the moisture in the skin and makes it supple.

Ingredients

2 tbsp orange peel powder

1 tbsp curd

1/2 tsp honey

Method of use

Take the orange peel powder in a bowl.

Add curd and honey to this. Mix well to get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

6. Orange peel powder, walnut powder and milk

Walnut powder locks the moisture in your skin while milk exfoliates the skin to unclog skin pores. This mixture works like a charm to treat dry skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp orange peel powder

1 tbsp walnut powder

Milk (as needed)

Method of use

Take orange peel powder in a bowl.

Add walnut powder to this and stir well.

Add enough milk in the mix so as to get a smooth, lump-free paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

7. Orange peel powder, green clay and milk powder mix

This mixture is ideal for oily skin. Grey clay has astringent properties and exfoliates the skin to remove dead skin cells and impurities and balance oil production in the skin[7] .

Ingredients

2 tbsp orange peel powder

1 tbsp green clay

A pinch of milk powder

Rose water (as needed)

Method of use

Take the orange peel powder in a bowl.

Add green clay to this.

Next, add milk powder to this and give it a good stir.

Add enough rose water to the mixture so as to make a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

8. Orange peel powder and almond oil

An effective emollient for the skin, almond oil rejuvenates the skin and makes it soft and smooth[8] . This remedy will help instantly brighten your face.

Ingredients

1 tbsp orange peel powder

1/2 tsp almond oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl to get a smooth paste.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water later.

9. Orange peel powder and egg white

Egg white cleanses the skin pores and regulates the oil production in the skin. This makes it a great remedy for oily skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp orange peel powder

1 egg white

Method of use

In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off thoroughly with lukewarm water later.

10. Orange peel powder and aloe vera gel

Known for its antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and wound healing properties, aloe vera gel is an all-round remedy for various skin remedy[9] . This mixture will give improve your skin appearance and texture.

Ingredients

1/2 tsp orange peel powder

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Method of use

Take the orange peel powder in a bowl.

Add aloe vera gel to this and mix well.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later using lukewarm water.

11. Orange peel powder and vitamin E oil

Vitamin E is a great antioxidant that prevents the skin from free radical damage and thus prevents premature ageing of the skin[10] .

Ingredients

1/2 tsp orange peel powder

2-3 tablets of vitamin E oil

Method of use

Take the orange peel powder in a bowl.

Prick and squeeze the vitamin E tablet and add the oil to the bowl.

Mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

12. Orange peel powder and olive oil

Apart from keeping the skin hydrated, olive oil has antibacterial and antioxidant properties that keep harmful bacteria at bay and prevents it from damage[11] .

Ingredients

1/2 orange peel powder

1 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

In a bowl, take the orange peel powder.

Add olive to this and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes to dry.

Wash it off using a gentle cleanser and lukewarm water.

