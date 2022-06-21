International Yoga Day 2022: Beauty Benefits Of Yoga And Yogasanas You Should Try Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Each year, 21 June is observed as International Yoga Day. The day was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 and has been observed annually since then. The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had proposed the date of 21 June in his UN address in 2014 because it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and holds special significance in many parts of the world.

The theme for International Yoga Day 2022 is Yoga for humanity. So, on this International Yoga Day, let's take a look at the beauty benefits of yoga.

Does Yoga Have Beauty Benefits?

The benefits of yoga are well known, including its ability to reduce stress and improve strength - but did you know that it may also benefit your complexion? If you practice yoga regularly, you have probably seen the effects of exercise on your skin.

Does yoga help your skin? Certainly. Yoga is generally regarded as a set of postures that can be used to maintain physical fitness. The benefits of yoga go far beyond physical fitness, however.

Yoga cannot magically transform your skin. For example, there is no guarantee that pimples or dark circles under the eyes will disappear instantly. Additionally, yoga cannot reverse the signs of ageing. Practising yoga, however, can improve your overall health and well-being and your appearance [1][2].

How Does Yoga Help Improve Your Beauty?

1. Increases circulation to the head and face

The circulation to your head and face can be increased by assuming certain poses such as uttanasana and viprita karani poses for a quicker, short-term glow. Although other poses may not necessarily produce the same effect, they may help you slow your breathing, relax, and feel your stress levels recede, which can still positively affect your appearance [3].

2. Manages stress

Stress damages the skin in a number of ways. De-stressing yourself through regular yoga and meditation can be very beneficial for maintaining healthy skin [4].

3. Tightens muscles

Regularly practising yoga tightens your muscles, which is beneficial in preventing loose skin on your body and face [5].

4. Improves sleep

Yoga is proven to help you sleep better. Moreover, your skin may appear more vibrant when you are well-rested. During sleep, your body's skin cells repair and recover from stress.

Yoga Poses For Healthy Skin

1. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog)

Also known as Adho Mukha Svanasana, this inverted pose stimulates blood flow to the head and face.

How to do Adho Mukha Svanasana

Stand on your four limbs, also known as the table pose.

Gently lift your hips while exhaling and straightening your knees and elbows.

The hands should be in line with your shoulders and your feet in line with the hips.

Toes should be pointed outwards.

Press your hands lightly into the ground, and then stretch your neck.

Turn your gaze to your navel and stay in that position for a few seconds.

Come to the original position by bending your knees and returning to the table position.

Caution: Avoid adho mukha savasana if you suffer from high blood pressure, carpal tunnel syndrome or a dislocated shoulder.

2. Ardha Pincha Mayurasana (Dolphin Pose)

By encouraging circulation, this pose can result in a pink or even a little glowy appearance on the face.

How to do Ardha Pincha Mayurasana

Get down to your knees and hands as well (like a baby would crawl).

Now, by placing your forearms on the ground, ensure that your elbows and shoulders are in the same line.

Make your legs straight, and lift your back and hips.

Shoulder blades should be firm enough and into your ribs, and the neck should be free, lifting your shoulders away from the ears.

Walk in towards your arms.

Inhale, exhale in tune, and hold on to this pose for a few seconds.

Do this 12-15 times.

3. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

The Cobra Pose may improve the appearance of your skin. In addition, as a result of this pose, you may open your chest, breathe deeper, and inhale more oxygen into your body.

How to do Bhujangasana

Lie on your stomach and keep your forehead on the floor, with your feet placed together.

Press the floor using the top of your feet.

Place your hands under the shoulders and keep your elbows close to your body.

Maintain the position with your shoulder blades back and downward for about 2 mins.

Stabilise your lower back by pressing your feet to the ground.

Inhale and lift your chest and head off the floor.

Keep your shoulder relaxed and make the back muscles work.

Exhale and lower yourself to the ground.

Come to the original position by lifting yourself with the help of your hands.

Caution: Avoid the practice if you suffer from hyperthyroidism, hernia, peptic ulcer or intestinal tuberculosis.

On A Final Note...

Yoga should not be practised under conditions of exhaustion, illness, rush or acute stress.