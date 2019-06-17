How To Take Care Of Your Skin This Monsoon Season Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

It is difficult to take proper care of our skin during the monsoon season as it demands extra love, care and attention. And if not done right, it can be a nightmare!

Monsoon is a season of moisture and the constant moisture can be damaging to your skin. Your skin is more prone to dirt, impurities, bacteria and infection in this season and all this can lead to multiple skin issues. Clogged pores are quite common during this season and thus your skin needs proper cleansing and care. Your skin can experience acne and breakouts this season that might be difficult to get rid of. Hence, it is vital that you give your skin the care that it needs.

But don't you worry! With a few tips and tricks, you can beat the monsoon and enjoy this fresh and rainy season without having to worry about your skin. And so, in this article today, we've some amazing tips that you need to follow to enjoy beautiful skin without any worry about the weather. Here we go!

1. Cleanse Your Skin Properly

Our skin tends to accumulate dirt quite easily during the rainy season. Hence, it becomes important to properly cleanse your skin. So, in order to take proper care of your skin during the monsoon season, it is best that you cleanse your skin twice a day.

Also, those of you who have dry skin, refrain from using soap cleansers as they make your skin more dry and dull. So use a moisturising cleanser to cleanse your skin thoroughly and deeply.

2. Toning Is A Must

Toning our skin isn't a step most of us have in our skincare routine. But when it comes to monsoon skincare, toning is a must. During the monsoon season, the moisture, dirt and excess oil produced by the skin clog your skin pores. This, in turn, can lead to various other skin issues such as acne and breakouts.

To prevent that from happening, use a toner. Toner helps to unclog your skin pores and adds an even tone and natural glow to your skin.

3. Don't Forget To Exfoliate

Are you someone who still hasn't hopped on the wagon of exfoliating your skin? Well, you need to. Exfoliating your skin is very important to maintain skin health and even more so during the monsoon.

During monsoon, your skin is more prone to bacteria and infections. Exfoliating the skin helps to remove the dead skin cells and dirt from your skin and thus helps to maintain skin health. Hence, to take proper care of your skin during monsoon you must exfoliate your skin at least once a week.

4. Moisturise Your Skin

The constant exposure to moisture tends to make your skin dry and flaky. Hence, it is very important to keep your skin moisturised during the monsoon season. So include a moisturiser in your skin care routine and you're good to go.

5. Don't Leave Your Skin Wet

There is constant moisture around during the rainy season and continued exposure to this isn't good for your skin. So, as soon as you step out of the shower, make sure to properly dry your skin using a towel. Also, whenever you wash your face during the day, pat it dry so that there is no moisture left on your skin.

6. Don't Skip Sunscreen

Do you skip sunscreen during monsoon? Do you feel that you don't need sunscreen during the rainy season? You're wrong and you need to rectify it. Sun protection is a must for your skin, no matter the weather conditions. The UV rays are as harmful during the monsoon as they would be when the sun is shining bright in the summer season.

So, before you step out make sure you've applied a nice coat of sunscreen on your skin and that the sunscreen has an SPF of more than 30 to give you the protection that your skin needs.

7. Less Is More When It Comes To Make-up

When it comes to make-up during the monsoon season, apply as less and as light make-up as possible. There are two reasons for that. For one, your make-up doesn't hold well due to the constant moisture of the monsoon and second, as your skin is already prone to infections and other skin-related issues, applying heavy make-up isn't advised during this season.

If you want to apply make-up, go for the minimalist approach and avoid heavy make-up.

8. Avoid Oil-Based Products

Another very important skin care tip during this monsoon would be to mind the type of products that you're using. From your moisturiser to the toner, make sure that you're using products that are water or gel based and avoid products that are oil-based.

This is because during the monsoon, oil and dirt tend to get accumulated in your skin pores and using oil-based products will only worsen the situation and give way to other skin issues. So it's best to refrain from using the oil-based products in the monsoon.

9. Drink Plenty Of Water

Those who understand skincare, understand that it starts from within. What you put inside definitely reflects on the outside. So, to maintain healthy skin during the rainy season drink plenty of water. It not only flushes the toxins out of your body but also adds a natural glow to your face.

10. Maintain A Healthy Diet

As we said above, it is important to take note of what you eat in order to maintain healthy and clear skin. And an important step in that direction would be to follow a healthy diet. Eat less oily, junk and high-sugar foods and you'll notice a change in your skin. Include green vegetables and fresh fruits in your diet to get a healthy, clear and glowing skin.

11. Don't Forget Your Lips

Taking proper care of your lips is an important part of monsoon skincare and one that we tend to neglect. Our lips usually get affected by the changing season and start to crack. The constant moisture makes your lips dry and chapped. A lip balm is a must-have product in the rainy season. Apply lip balm on your lips to keep them hydrated.

12. Use Home Remedies To Refresh Your Skin

A great way to take care of your skin this monsoon is with the help of home remedies. Your skin needs extra attention and care this season and home remedies do just that. Home remedies contain natural ingredients that are are safe to use and won't cost you a bunch.

You can choose from the plethora of home remedies available today. A very basic and effective home remedy, for instance, is using honey. Just apply a thin layer of honey on your face. Let it dry for 15 minutes before washing it off. This will hydrate your skin and make it soft and supple.