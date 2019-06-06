8 Effective Home Remedies To Remove Upper Lip Hair Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Upper lip hair is fairly common. We go to parlours on a regular basis to get these removed. Threading, waxing and shaving are the common methods that we use to remove the upper lip hair.

However, it is a painful task and we just don't want to go through that pain every few days. While some of us can ignore the pain, that's not the case with most of us. And some of us do have hair growth more than usual.

So, do we have to suffer every week? Is there no alternative that isn't painful? Fortunately, there is. There are certain home remedies that can effectively remove the upper lip hair without causing you pain and discomfort.

These are completely safe to use and nourish your skin while removing the hair. Although you need to be patient with these remedies. It might take a few times for you to see the desired result. But the wait will be worth it. This article discusses eight such remedies that will help to get rid of your unwanted upper lip hair. Here we go!

1. Egg White And Turmeric

Egg white is a perfect ingredient to remove your upper lip hair naturally. When left to dry, egg white turns into a sticky substance that pulls out the hair gently. Besides, egg white helps to shrink skin pores and reduce the appearance of facial wrinkles. [1] Besides being used for removing the hair, turmeric also has anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and antioxidant properties that soothe and cleanse the skin. [2]

Ingredients

1 tsp turmeric

1 egg white

Method of use

Separate the egg white in a bowl and whisk it well.

Add turmeric to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply an even layer of this mixture on the upper lip area.

Leave it on for an hour to dry.

Peel it off, once the mixture has dried down completely.

Rinse the upper lip area using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times in a week.

2. Sugar, Honey And Lemon

Sugar, honey and lemon blend together to make a wax-like consistency that can be used to effectively remove the hair. Sugar also exfoliates your skin, while honey keeps it moisturised and supple. [3] Lemon is a great skin brightening agent that brightens your upper lip area.

Ingredients

3 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

Take sugar in a bowl.

Add honey and lemon juice to this and mix everything together well.

Apply an even layer of this mixture on your upper lip area.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes to dry.

Peel it off later.

Rinse the area using lukewarm water and pat dry.

Repeat this process twice a week for the best result.

3. Turmeric And Milk

Turmeric has long been used for hair removal. [2] Milk gently exfoliates and nourishes the skin while preventing the turmeric from staining your skin. This mixture forms a sticky paste which when used regularly, helps to remove the unwanted hair.

Ingredients

½ tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp raw milk

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply an even layer of this mixture on the upper lip area.

Leave it on until it dries.

Peel it off.

Rinse the area using some lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the best result.

4. Gram Flour And Honey

Gram flour is a great cleanser for the skin. It exfoliates the skin to remove dead skin and impurities and also helps to remove the unwanted upper lip hair.

Ingredients

½ tsp gram flour

2 tsp honey

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Using a popsicle stick, apply an even layer of this mixture on the upper lip area.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes to dry.

Peel it off in the opposite direction of the hair growth.

Rinse the area using some lukewarm water and pat dry.

Repeat this remedy twice a week for the best result.

5. Potato Juice, Yellow Lentils And Honey Mix

Potato is a great bleaching agent for the skin. Mixed with lentils, potato helps to dry out the hair follicles and makes removal of upper lip hair easier. Besides, potato has antioxidant activity that fights the free radical damage and rejuvenates the skin. [4]

Ingredients

1 tbsp potato juice

2 tbsp yellow lentils powder

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

Method of use

In a bowl, add the potato juice.

Add lentils powder to this and give it a good mix.

Now add the honey and lemon juice and mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply an even layer of this mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes to dry.

Rinse the area with water.

Repeat this remedy twice a week for the best result.

7. Egg White, Cornflour And Sugar

Cornflour, when mixed with egg white and sugar, gives you a sticky paste which when dried, will easily pull the upper lip hair out. Cornflour helps to boost the collagen production in the skin and thus keeps the skin firm. [5]

Ingredients

1 egg white

½ tbsp corn flour

1 tbsp sugar

Method of use

Separate the egg white in a bowl.

Add cornflour and sugar to this and mix all the ingredients together well.

Apply an even layer of this mixture on the upper lip area.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes to dry.

Peel it off in the opposite direction of the hair growth.

Rinse the area using cold water.

Repeat this remedy twice a week for the best result.

8. Gelatin, Milk And Lemon

Derived from collagen, gelatin improves the skin elasticity and helps to unclog skin pores to remove dirt and impurities from the skin. [6] Gelatin, milk and lemon give a wax-like consistency that effectively pulls the hair out. You need to be quick while using gelatin as it solidifies quickly. Besides, the lactic acid present in milk nourishes and brightens the upper lip area. [7]

Ingredients

1 tbsp gelatin

1 ½ tbsp milk

3-4 drops of lemon juice

Method of use

Take the gelatin in a bowl.

Add sugar to this, give it a good stir and pop the mixture in the microwave for about 20 seconds.

Take out the bowl and continue to stir the mixture and add lemon juice to this and mix everything together well.

Using a popsicle stick, apply a thin layer of this mixture on the upper lip area. You need to apply the mixture immediately without giving it time to harden.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Repeat this remedy once a month for the desired result.

Peel it off in one quick motion in the opposite direction of your hair growth.

Finish it off with some light moisturiser.

