How To Use Avocado For Different Skin Issues Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

The delicious avocado isn't just a delight for your taste buds but for the skin as well. Avocado is a superfood that has a lot of benefits to offer for your skin and nourishes your skin in the best way possible.

Avocado contains vitamins C and E that nourish the skin from within and give you a refreshed skin. Lutein and zeaxanthin present in avocado protect the skin from harmful UV damage and prevents the signs of ageing caused by the UV rays. [1]

It has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin and calm inflamed and irritated skin. The antioxidant properties of avocado help to maintain clean and healthy skin.

Packed with all these amazing benefits, avocado is definitely worth a try. Let's now have a look at the benefits avocado has to offer for your skin and how to use avocado for your skin.

Benefits Of Avocado For Skin

It moisturises the skin.

It cleanses the skin

It treats acne and blemishes.

It delays the ageing of the skin.

It helps to treat suntan.

It brightens the skin.

How To Use Avocado For Skin

1. For acne

Avocado helps to control the excess oil produced in the skin and thus prevents acne. The antibacterial properties of honey inhibit the growth of acne-causing bacteria, thereby preventing acne. [2]

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the avocado into pulp.

Add honey to it and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

2. For oily skin

Egg white has astringent properties that shrink the skin pores to control oil production in the skin.

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

1 egg white

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the avocado into a pulp.

Add the egg white to this pulp. Mix well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

3. For dry skin

Almond oil is highly moisturising for the skin and rejuvenates the skin to tackle the issue of dull and dry skin. [3]

Ingredients

½ ripe avocado

1 tsp almond oil

Method of use

Scoop the avocado in a bowl and mash it into a pulp.

Add the almond oil to it and mix both the ingredients together well to make a paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild cleanser and lukewarm water.

4. To prevent signs of ageing

Coconut oil boosts the collagen production and prevents the signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles and leave you with a firm and youthful skin. [4] Aloe vera has a cooling effect on the skin and helps to rejuvenate your skin. [5]

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

Method of use

In a bowl, take the avocado and mash it into a pulp.

Add coconut oil to it and give it a good stir.

Next, add the aloe vera gel and mix everything together well.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the mask evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

5. To rejuvenate the skin

Oatmeal exfoliates your skin to remove the dead skin cells and impurities from the skin. Besides, it also possesses anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that cleanse and rejuvenate your skin. [6]

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

2 tbsp oatmeal

Method of use

In a bowl, take the avocado and mash it into a pulp.

Add oatmeal in it and mix both the ingredients together.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the mask evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Pat your face dry.

6. To keep the skin hydrated

Honey is a natural moisturiser for the skin and locks the moisturise in the skin to keep it hydrated [7] while milk contains lactic acid that helps to make the skin smooth and firm. [8]

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp raw honey

Method of use

In a bowl, take the avocado and mash it into pulp.

Add milk to it and give it a good stir.

Next, add the honey and mix everything together well.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply an even layer of this mixture on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

7. For glowing skin

Lemon juice is one of the best ingredients to brighten the skin. Lemon contains vitamin C that helps to exfoliate the skin to remove dirt and impurities from the skin and reduces the formation of melanin to brighten your skin. [9] Honey keeps the skin hydrated, soft and supple.

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

½ tsp lemon juice

½ tbsp honey

Method of use

In a bowl, take the avocado and mash it into pulp.

To this, add the lemon juice and honey and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

8. To nourish your body

Avocado is rich in various vitamins and minerals that nourish your skin. [1] Banana moisturises your skin and keeps it soft and supple. It has antioxidant properties that prevent your skin from damage and help to maintain healthy skin. [10] The lactic acid present in yogurt makes the skin smooth and improves skin texture. [8] This is, therefore, an amazing blend to give your body a nourishing treat.

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

1 ripe banana

¼ cup plain yogurt

Method of use

In a bowl, add the avocado and mash it into a pulp.

Next, mash the banana, add it into the bowl and give it a good stir.

Now add the yogurt in it and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture all over your body.

Leave it on 15 minutes.

Take shower and rinse it off thoroughly.

View Article References [1] Dreher, M. L., & Davenport, A. J. (2013). Hass avocado composition and potential health effects.Critical reviews in food science and nutrition,53(7), 738–750. doi:10.1080/10408398.2011.556759 [2] McLoone, P., Oluwadun, A., Warnock, M., & Fyfe, L. (2016). Honey: A Therapeutic Agent for Disorders of the Skin.Central Asian journal of global health,5(1), 241. doi:10.5195/cajgh.2016.241 [3] Ahmad, Z. (2010). The uses and properties of almond oil.Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice,16(1), 10-12. [4] Lin, T. K., Zhong, L., & Santiago, J. L. (2017). Anti-Inflammatory and Skin Barrier Repair Effects of Topical Application of Some Plant Oils.International journal of molecular sciences,19(1), 70. doi:10.3390/ijms19010070 [5] Surjushe, A., Vasani, R., & Saple, D. G. (2008). Aloe vera: a short review.Indian journal of dermatology,53(4), 163. [6] Pazyar, N., Yaghoobi, R., Kazerouni, A., & Feily, A. (2012). Oatmeal in dermatology: a brief review.Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprology,78(2), 142. [7] Burlando, B., & Cornara, L. (2013). Honey in dermatology and skin care: a review.Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology,12(4), 306-313. [8] Smith, W. P. (1996). Epidermal and dermal effects of topical lactic acid.Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology,35(3), 388-391. [9] Telang P. S. (2013). Vitamin C in dermatology.Indian dermatology online journal,4(2), 143–146. doi:10.4103/2229-5178.110593 [10] Singh, B., Singh, J. P., Kaur, A., & Singh, N. (2016). Bioactive compounds in banana and their associated health benefits–A review.Food Chemistry,206, 1-11.