How To Reduce Face Fat Naturally At Home

Are you embarrassed of having chubby cheeks? Then, you are at the right place if you want to know how to reduce face fat!

Maintaining a healthy, beautiful and young-looking skin is essential in these days; but due to certain factors like environmental pollutants, exposure to sun's harmful UV rays, usage of harmful chemical-based cosmetic products, poor diet, improper skin care, etc., it can make your skin look dull, unhealthy and aged.

There are numerous treatments and creams that claim to eliminate face fat and help you get toned cheeks. These treatments come at a price and may cause side effects.

Thankfully, there are various natural ways that can reduce a considerable amount of face fat and also firm your facial muscles. These ways might seem unconventional, but they are 100% safe and easy to do, and unlike the diet and pricey treatments, these natural ways won't cost you at all.

So, here are some natural home remedies to reduce face fat instantly. Let's see what they are.



Egg

Egg white is rich in proteins and albumin that has skin toning properties, shiny hair and also promotes wrinkle-free skin. It also helps in improving the resilience of the skin.

Ingredients:

2 egg whites

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp honey

How To Use:

Blend 2 egg whites in a bowl. Add 1 tbsp each of milk, honey and lemon juice. Mix all the ingredients well. Now, apply this mask on your face and neck area. Let it stay for at least half an hour. Finally, wash it off in lukewarm water and pat dry. You can use this remedy every day for faster and better results.

Glycerin

Glycerin helps in keeping the skin moisturised. It also helps in maintaining the elasticity of the skin.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp glycerin

½ teaspoon salt

How To Use

In a bowl, mix together glycerin and salt and stir well. Apply this solution on your face with the help of a cotton pad. Make sure that you cover your cheek, chin and neck area with the solution. Leave it on for at least 20 minutes, so that your skin absorbs it. Later, rinse in off in cold water. Repeat this remedy 3-4 times in a week to loosen face fat.

Milk

Milk helps in toning up and brightening the skin. It helps in retaining the elasticity of the skin that helps in preventing the skin from early ageing.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp milk

1 teaspoon honey

How To Use:

Mix together 1 tbsp of milk and 1 teaspoon honey. Apply this on clean face and neck. Now, gently massage this on your skin in a circular motion. Wait for 10 minutes and rinse it off in lukewarm water. This will help you to get rid of double chin. Repeat this at least twice a week to see faster results.

You can also add 1 tbsp honey to freshly extracted milk cream and follow the same procedure as stated above.

Turmeric

Turmeric is an age-old remedy for several skin-related issues. Its antibacterial and anti-ageing properties help in keeping the skin free of any inflammation and extra fat.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp gram flour

How To Use:

Mix together 1 teaspoon turmeric and 1 tbsp of yogurt and turmeric each in a bowl. Mix them well, so that there are no lumps formed. If you feel that the paste is too tight, add some more yogurt and loosen it. Now, apply this thick paste on clean face and neck area and wherever you feel there is extra fat on your face.

Leave the paste to dry for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, wash it off in normal water and pat dry. Repeat this remedy twice a week to see the difference. Also, make sure that you do not use too much of turmeric because it will give your skin a yellow tint.

Hot Towel Treatment

Steam reduces face fat. Hot towel treatment produces sweat on the skin, which leads the face fat to reduce. It also helps in rejuvenating and tightening the skin.

First, boil some water in a pan. Allow it to cool down a little. Now, take a towel and dip it in the warm water. Squeeze the extra water and press it over your face and neck. Repeat it for 3-4 times for faster results. It would be better if you do this before going to sleep.

Rotating Your Tongue

Close your mouth and rotate it in circular motions.

Make sure that your tongue touches the teeth and outer surface of the lip while rotating.

Do this 15 times each in clockwise and anti-clockwise direction.

Chew Gum

This might sound strange, but trust us, chewing gum does help. This potent tried-and-tested super easy trick can help you burn face fat at an effective rate. Moreover, you can easily do this 2-3 times in a day. This will help you in reducing face fat.

Blow Balloons

This unconventional way of toning down chubby cheeks has been used by several women worldwide. The constant movement of muscles can work wonders in slimming down the chubbiness. So, the next time there's an opportunity, don't hesitate from blowing balloons.