Does Vitamin C Oil Help Treat Acne?

Acne is something that all women have/had to deal with, at some point of their lives. As irritating as it already is, acne is very difficult to cure. Once the skin is affected with acne, it forms a viscous cycle, which often is very difficult to get rid of. But nature has a cure for everything.

Acne is formed when the pores on the surface of our skin are clogged due to excess oil production. The normal bacteria which reside in these pores, increase with the increased sebum production.

This bacteria spreads to different parts of the face, spreading acne too along with it. This cycle continues. Therefore, in order to kill the cycle, killing bacteria is essential.

Women usually visit a dermatologist to cure the acne. The medications usually prescribed by the doctor work by drying the sebum and killing the bacteria. But these medications are often too harsh and dry out the skin, forming dry and flaky skin. Also, they take a long time to work and there is no guarantee for the long-lasting effects.

Therefore, skin experts are always on the lookout for a safe and effective solution to acne without the side effects of the medications. Something that kills the bacteria as well as reduces excessive oil production. Science may not have a solution to this problem, but nature certainly does - in the form of vitamin C oil.

Vitamin C is known for its amazing skin benefits. It has a lot of antioxidants and is excellent for anti-ageing. However, its benefit for acne has recently been discovered, especially if used in its oil form. Though it is a common myth that any kind of oil only increases acne, this stands untrue in the case of vitamin C oil.

Vitamin C in the form of oil is excellent for clearing up acne. Here are a few ways in which vitamin C oil can help clear up your acne; take a look.

1. It Cleanses The Skin: Vitamin C has anti-bacterial properties which help destroy the problem-causing bacteria. It also helps remove dirt and debris from the surface of the skin. 2. It Is Non-comedogenic: Non-comedogenic items are indeed a boon to acne-prone skin. This means that it will not clog the pores of the skin and further reduce acne. 3. It Helps The Skin Heal: Vitamin C is an immunity booster. It also helps the body heal from any infections. It also repairs the skin and heals the damage that is caused by acne. 4. It Reduces Inflammation: The redness caused by acne is due to the blood passing through the capillaries to the surface of the skin. Vitamin C oil decreases the amount of blood to the surface and thereby reduces redness. 5. It Is Easily Absorbable: Oil is easily absorbable into the skin. It penetrates deep into the skin and works at the roots to clear the acne lesions. 6. It Reduces The Sebum Production: Oil kills oil. Because there is already oil on the skin, the sebaceous glands do not produce more oil, thereby lessening the chances of acne altogether. 7. Decreases Acne Spots: Vitamin C oil not only helps treat acne, but also helps fade the ghastly spots which are usually left behind after the lesions heal. Thus, it can safely be used in your skin care regime after clearing up of acne too.