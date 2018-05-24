Does Potato Juice Help In Removing Upper Lip Hair?

Are you worried about the excessive hair growth on your upper lips? Do not worry, you can find all the solutions for your problem here.

Most of the women out there face a problem of excessive facial hair growth. This sometimes makes us hesitant to go out in public and it is often embarrassing too. Upper lip hair growth is common in every woman, but in some cases, it is more than normal due to the changes in hormones.

While there are solutions for this in the salons, most of us refrain from going to one because of the pain involved. Also, these might not be reasonable.

What if we tell you, you can still solve this issue without the above mentioned two solutions? Yes, you read that right! Potato is an ingredient that works effectively in getting rid of the upper lip hair. This article will give you a complete guide on the same.

Here are some inexpensive, effective and natural ways to remove upper lip hair easily, sitting back at home. So, let us have a look at these remedies.

Potato Juice

The juice of potato is considered as an excellent bleaching agent that helps in removing the upper lip hair effectively.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of yellow lentils

1 tablespoon of potato juice

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Method

Grate a medium-sized potato and squeeze out the juice from it. Add 2 tbsp of yellow lentils powder, and 1 tbsp each of honey and lemon juice. Mix them well. Apply an even layer of this mixture on the upper lip area. Wait for 15-20 minutes and rinse it off in normal water. Repeat this remedy twice a week for better and faster results.

Other Remedies

Gram Flour

Gram flour contains agents that will help you in exfoliating and in removing the impurities from your skin, and also helps lighten the upper lip hair colour.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp gram flour

A pinch of turmeric

Milk

Method:

Take 1 tablespoon of gram flour in a bowl. Add a pinch of turmeric and a little amount of milk and mix them well to form a paste. Apply this paste on your upper lips and wait until it gets dry. Gently scrub off with the fingers against the direction of the hair growth. Finally, wash it off in cold water. Repeat this twice a week.

Egg White

Egg whites along with removing impurities from the skin also help in removing upper lip hair.

Ingredients:

An egg white

½ tbsp corn flour

1 tbsp sugar

Method:

Mix together an egg white, ½ tablespoon of corn flour and 1 tablespoon sugar. Apply this paste on your upper lip and let it dry for 15-20 minutes. Next, peel off the mask in the opposite direction of the hair growth and wash it off with cool water. Repeat this regularly.

Honey And Sugar

Sugar and honey act as homemade waxing ingredients. It also helps in keeping the skin hydrated and moisturized.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp honey

Few drops of lemon juice

Method:

All you need for this is 3 tablespoons of sugar, 1 tablespoon of honey and some lemon juice. Mix together honey and sugar and heat it, so that the sugar gets dissolved. Next, add some lemon juice and mix them well. Lemon juice acts as a natural bleaching agent.

Apply a layer of this mixture on your upper lip area. Put a waxing strip or a cotton cloth on top of that and pull it off. Wash it off in cold water and apply some moisturizer on top of that.

Sugar And Lemon

Lemon, as we all know, is a bleaching agent. When mixed with sugar, it works effectively in removing the upper lip hair.

Ingredients:

1 spoon sugar

Few drops of lemon juice

Method:

In a bowl, squeeze some fresh lemon juice. Add 1 spoon of granulated sugar and mix them well. Apply this on the area where you want to remove extra hair. Massage for a few seconds and leave it on for about 15 minutes. Repeat it for 2-3 times in a week.