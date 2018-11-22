Jojoba Oil: Benefits & Ways To Use For Skin & Hair Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Healthy, beautiful skin and thick, lustrous hair seem like a far-fetched dream to most of us, especially considering the environment that we live in. To restore the damage being done to our skin and hair, we look for the things that could work.

Enriched with various vitamins and minerals, jojoba oil can prove to be your one-stop solution to all these issues. From treating acne to boosting hair growth, jojoba oil does it all for you.

Jojoba oil has vitamin E and C that protect the skin and scalp from free radical damage. It promotes the generation of new skin cells and prevents the signs of ageing.

Jojoba oil locks the moisture in the skin and thus nourishes the skin and the scalp. [1] Being very similar to sebum, the natural oil produced by our skin, jojoba oil prevents the excess oil production and thus treats the oily skin and dandruff. [2]

Additionally, it increases the blood circulation that helps to rejuvenate the skin and promote hair growth. It contains anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria and gives relief to inflamed and irritated skin. [3]

What's more is that like other essential oils, you don't need to dilute jojoba oil before use. So without wasting any time let's look at how you can use jojoba oil in your beauty routine. But before that, we've jotted down the benefits of jojoba oil for you.

Benefits Of Jojoba oil



It treats skin issues like acne.



It moisturises the skin.



It treats oily skin.



It prevents premature ageing of the skin.



It treats suntan and sunburn.



It treats chapped lips.



It treats cracked heels.



It cleanses the scalp.



It promotes hair growth.



It adds shine and lustre to the hair.



How To Use Jojoba Oil For Skin & Hair

A. Jojoba oil for face & body

1. Jojoba oil massage

Jojoba oil protects and rejuvenates the skin and prevents signs of ageing like fine lines and wrinkles. Applying the oil directly to your face can work wonders for your skin.

Ingredient



A few drops of jojoba oil



Method of use



Take a few drops of jojoba oil.



Apply it to your face and gently massage it for a couple of minutes before going to bed.



Leave it on overnight.



Rinse it off in the morning.



2. Jojoba oil cleansing face mask

Honey has antibacterial properties and can effectively cleanse the skin. [4] It nourishes the skin and soothes inflamed skin. Rose water soothes the irritated skin. Oats, additionally, will protect and nourish the skin. [5]

Ingredients



1 tbsp ground oats



½ tsp honey



5-8 drops of jojoba oil



Rose water (as needed)



Method of use



In a bowl, mix oats, honey and jojoba oil.



Add enough rose water in it so as to get a paste.



Wash your face and pat dry.



Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.



Rinse it off using water.



Pat your face dry.



3. Joboba oil for acne

Jojoba oil and bentonite clay mixture absorbs the excess oil from the skin and treats acne. [6] Besides, bentonite clay removes the toxins from the skin and promotes healthy skin.

Ingredients



1 tbsp bentonite clay



1 tbsp jojoba oil



Method of use



Mix both the ingredients together.



Clean your face and pat dry.



Apply this mixture on your face and neck.



Leave it on until it dries.



Rinse it off gently using warm water.



4. Jojoba oil face moisturiser

Aloe vera is a boon to your skin. Mixing aloe and jojoba oil will not only moisturise your skin, but also relieve the skin from various issues like inflammation, irritation, acne and blemishes. [7]

Ingredients



2 tbsp jojoba oil



2 tbsp aloe vera



Method of use



Mix both the ingredients together well.



Store the mix in a glass container.



Take a little of this mixture and gently massage it on your face.



Use this your everyday moisturiser, especially before going to bed.



5. Jojoba facial oil concoction

Almond oil is a store of vitamins and minerals that nourishes and moisturises your skin. [8] This concoction will improve skin elasticity and make it soft and supple. [9]

Ingredients



1 tbsp jojoba oil



5 drops of almond oil



5 drops of primrose oil



2 vitamin E capsules



Method of use



Mix jojoba oil, primrose oil and almond oil in a bowl.



Prick and squeeze the vitamin E capsules in the bowl and give it a good mix.



Store this concoction in an air-tight container.



Before going to bed, take 4-5 drops of this concoction and gently massage it on your face.



Rinse it off in the morning.



6. Jojoba oil for chapped lips

Brown sugar exfoliates the skin and removes the dead skin cells to give you renewed lips. Adding honey and peppermint oil into the mix moisturises, soothes and softens the lips. [10]

Ingredients



2 tbsp jojoba oil



1 tbsp brown sugar



5 drops of peppermint oil



½ tbsp honey



Method of use



In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together well.



Store the mixture in a container.



Apply a little of this mixture on your lips as a lip balm as and when you feel the need.



7. Jojoba oil body butter

Shea butter has fatty acids that soften the skin. [11] Coconut oil moisturises and heals the skin. [12] The antibacterial properties of lavender oil will keep the skin clean and healthy. [13] All-in-all, a mixture of these ingredients will heal your skin and make it soft and healthy.

Ingredients



1 tbsp jojoba oil



½ cup pure shea butter



1 tbsp coconut oil



A few drops of lavender essential oil



Method of use



Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.



On medium heat, heat this mixture on a double dispenser until everything is blended together well.



Let it cool down.



Store it in a refrigerator until it becomes solid.



Once it solidifies, beat the mixture vigorously so as to get a foamy mixture.



Put this mixture in an air-tight container.



Take a little quantity and apply it on your body as you would a lotion.



8. Jojoba oil for cracked feet

The anti-inflammatory and healing properties of jojoba oil will help repair the cracked heels and make them soft and supple. The key here is the regular application of the oil.

Ingredients



A basin of lukewarm water



A few drops of jojoba oil



Method of use



Take a basin of lukewarm water and soak your feet in it.



Let them soak for 10-15 minutes.



Once done, take out your feet and pat them dry.



Take a few drops of jojoba oil and gently massage it all over your feet, concentrating mainly on your heels.



Do this two times a week for the desired result.



B. Jojoba oil for hair

1. Jojoba oil hair massage

Jojoba oil cleanses the scalp and the increased blood flow will boost the hair growth to give strong and luscious hair.

Ingredient



2 tbsp jojoba oil



Method of use



Take the oil in a bowl and warm it up a little.



Gently massage the oil on your scalp for a few seconds and work it into the length of your hair.



Leave it on for 20 minutes.



Shampoo your hair thoroughly.



Finish it off with a conditioner.



2. Jojoba oil with your favourite shampoo

Mixing jojoba oil with your regular shampoo is an effective way to obtain its benefits without adding any extra steps to your beauty routine.

Ingredients



3-5 drops of jojoba oil



Shampoo (as needed)



Method of use



Mix a few drops of jojoba oil in your regular shampoo.



Shampoo your hair with this shampoo as you would normally do.



Finish it off with a conditioner.



3. Jojoba oil hair spray

Distilled water will make your hair smooth. Coconut milk nourishes the hair follicles to promote hair growth. Adding lavender oil will cleanse your scalp and in turn, promote healthy hair growth.

Ingredients



1 tbsp jojoba oil



¼ cup distilled water



2 tbsp coconut milk



5 drops of lavender essential oil



Method of use



Mix all the ingredients together well.



Pour the mixture in a spray bottle.



Shake the bottle well and spray the mixture on your scalp and hair.



Gently comb through your hair.



