Skin Care Routine Step 6: Eye Creams- What Is It & Why You Need It

How much attention do you pay to your under-eye area? Women have a tendency of applying a thick coat of their face cream all over. Though instantly it might be very relieving and even good for the face skin, face creams do not work on one part of the face and that is under the eyes. The under-eye are is the most delicate part of our skin and therefore needs proper care and pampering. But unfortunately, we don't pay enough attention to this area.

Around the eyes, the skin is different from the rest of the face and hence, the skin care essentials for this region are formulated differently. Around the eyes, one should use eye creams of good brands that are available online and in cosmetics stores.

The eye creams specially cater to the skin's requirements and make sure to provide enough nourishment to this delicate skin. Before buying your first or next eye cream, learn its detailed role, uses and benefits in beauty care, so that you can use it likewise.

What Is An Eye Cream?

As the skin around the eyes is different from rest of the face, the use of eye creams is a must. The eye creams are specially composed based on the requirements of the delicate skin around the eye area.

The skin around the eyes is very thin with few oil glands; and applying an eye cream is mainly to keep it hydrated. Eye creams not only provide a topical moisturisation but also control fine lines, wrinkles, and puffiness around the eyes.[1]

As we smile, move our eyes and blink all day long, the skin beneath the eyes gets affected and this quickly results in dark circles, fine lines and puffiness. Eye creams can treat all of these problems if used with patience and on a regular basis.[2]

Benefits Of Eye Cream

As mentioned earlier, the skin around the eyes stands out from the rest of the face. The result is, this skin is thin, fragile and it easily dries up. Here comes the role of an eye cream whose special formulation keeps the skin around the eyes well moistured for long hours.

In case you are seeing wrinkles, fine lines or puffiness growing by the eyes, then do opt for an eye cream, as it can start solving the problems. Due to the constant movement of the eyes, the muscles around on it work all day long and an application of an eye cream can just soothe the area out.

Ingredients To Look For While Buying An Eye Cream

There are many kinds of eye creams that are coming in the market and making the right choice is not easy. However, the right way of buying a good eye cream is by checking its composition. When buying an eye cream, check its composition and you can opt for one of the following:

Barrier-repairing oils like sunflower or jojoba oils [3]

Ceramide [4]

Hyaluronic acid [5]

Vitamin C [6]

Peptides [7]

Retinol[8]

How Are Eye Creams Different From Other Creams?

Eye creams are different from other creams, as they are specially composed for the thinnest of skin on your entire body. Much thicker than any other kind of cream, the texture of eye creams is never greasy or oily. Some eye creams come in a gel form also. The oil content of an eye cream is more to add to its moisturizing benefits. Eye creams usually come with active ingredients that react once applied on to our skin. Lastly, eye creams come in small packaged boxes and are usually priced more than normal creams.

When To Use Eye Creams

Eye creams can be applied any time of the day. Yet, the best way to apply an eye cream is by tapping dots of it around the eyes and going for a quick massage. After applying an eye cream, it is better to give rest to your eyes. Do not apply makeup on the eyes after applying an eye cream.

