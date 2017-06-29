16 Easy And Effective Turmeric-Based Face Packs Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Using turmeric in skin care is nothing new. While it is well-known, it is not well-used. People are drifting towards natural ways to take care of the skin. And turmeric tops the list of natural ingredients that benefit your skin.

Turmeric has antiseptic properties that protect the skin from infections. It has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin. The antioxidant properties of turmeric help to fight free radical damage and thus protect the skin. [1] Turmeric is thus a golden spice that can handle most of the skin issues.

Let's have a look now at the benefits of this spice for your skin and how to use it for your skin.

Benefits Of Turmeric

It nourishes the skin.

It treats acne.

It treats oily skin.

It heals the skin.

It adds a glow to the skin.

It treats dry skin.

It prevents signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.

Ways To Use Turmeric For Skin

1. Turmeric and aloe vera

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin. The antioxidant properties of aloe protect the skin from free radical damage. It also has antibacterial properties that keep the harmful bacteria at bay. [2] Turmeric and aloe vera can cleanse the skin and treat issues like acne, rashes and irritated skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

Method of use

Mix the ingredients well.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

2. Turmeric and egg white

Egg white has essential proteins, fatty acids and nutrients that benefit the skin. [3] It tones the skin and gives it a youthful look. Turmeric and egg white help to deal with the issue of dry skin.

Ingredients

1 egg white

A pinch of turmeric

Method of use

Take the egg white in a bowl and beat it till it turns frothy.

Add turmeric in it and mix well.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on till it dries.

Rinse it off with cold water.

3. Turmeric, curd and honey

Curd has calcium, proteins and vitamins. It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that soothe the skin and prevent it from damage. Honey acts a moisturiser for the skin. It has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that benefit the skin. [4]

Ingredients

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp curd

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together to make a smooth paste.

Apply this paste on the area where your skin is tanned.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off with cold water.

4. Turmeric and milk

Milk is rich in vitamins A, D, E and K and minerals such as calcium, magnesium and potassium that are all beneficial for the skin. [5] The antioxidant properties of milk prevent the skin from free radical damage. Turmeric and milk help to deal with oily skin and treat acne.

Ingredients

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp milk

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together to get a paste.

Apply this on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

5. Turmeric and neem

Neem has antifungal properties and can fight fungi that infect our skin. [6] It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that protect the skin from damage. This face pack, therefore, is useful to deal with pimples.

Ingredients

A handful of neem leaves

A pinch of turmeric

Method of use

Wash the neem leaves thoroughly and blend them to make a paste.

Add turmeric to the paste and mix well.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off.

Apply moisturiser to your face.

6. Turmeric, honey and rose water

Honey moisturises the skin. Rose water has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. [7] It helps to maintain the pH balance of the skin. Turmeric, along with honey and rose water, nourishes the skin and helps to get rid of the flaky skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp honey

1 tbsp rose water

A big pinch of turmeric

Method of use

Take all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well to get a thick paste.

Apply it on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

7. Turmeric and olive oil face mask

Olive oil has antioxidant properties that help to protect the skin from free radical damage. [8] It contains various vitamins to benefit the skin. Lemon has vitamin C that improves the elasticity of the skin and gives it a youthful look. This mask will nourish the skin and leave it with a healthy glow.

Ingredients

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp olive oil

½ lemon

1 egg white

2 tbsp water

Method of use

Whisk the egg white for a while.

Add turmeric, olive oil and water to it.

Squeeze the lemon in it and mix well to get a smooth paste.

Apply this paste on your face.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

8. Turmeric, mint and honey

Mint has antibacterial properties that keep the bacteria at bay and thus treats acne. It also helps to control excess oil and deal with the issue of oily skin. Turmeric, along with mint, honey and milk, cleanses the skin and prevents acne, blemishes and pimples.

Ingredients

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp mint leaves paste

2 tbsp raw milk

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together to get a thick paste.

Apply it on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off with water.

9. Turmeric, gram flour and lemon

Gram flour exfoliates the skin and removes the dead skin cells. It is very effective in the removal of suntan. It also controls the excess oil on the skin and brightens it.

Ingredients

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp gram flour

½ lemon

Method of use

Take turmeric powder and gram flour in a bowl.

Squeeze the lemon in it and mix well.

You can add a few drops of rose water in it if you feel the mixture is too dry.

Apply it on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off.

10. Turmeric, sandalwood and rose water

Sandalwood has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin and prevent it from damage. [9] Sandalwood has antibacterial properties and keeps the skin healthy. It exfoliates the skin and removes fine lines and wrinkles.

Ingredients

1 tbsp sandalwood paste

1 tbsp turmeric powder

2-3 tsp rose water

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off using cold water.

11. Turmeric, avocado and yogurt

Avocado has antioxidant properties that help to prevent the skin damage. [10] It contains various vitamins and minerals that are beneficial for the skin. It has fatty acids that moisturise the skin. Yogurt has lactic acid that removes dead skin cells and prevents signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.

Ingredients

¼ tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp avocado pulp

1 tsp unsweetened, plain yogurt

Method of use

Mash avocado to get a smooth paste.

Take 1 tbsp of this paste in a bowl.

Add turmeric and yogurt into it and mix well.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply it on your face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water.

Pat your face dry.

12. Turmeric, tomato puree and yogurt

Tomato acts as a natural bleaching agent and brightens the skin. It has antibacterial properties that keep the harmful bacteria away from the skin. It treats acne and prevents signs of ageing. This pack will remove the sun damage and rejuvenate the skin.

Ingredients

¼ tbsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp tomato puree

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

Wash your face with a mild cleanser and pat dry.

Apply this mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water.

13. Turmeric, rice flour and coconut milk

Rice flour has anti-inflammatory properties that have a soothing effect on the skin. It protects the skin from the sun, treats sunburn and prevents suntan. Coconut milk contains vitamin C that improves the elasticity of the skin. It also contains vitamin B and minerals such as calcium, zinc and magnesium that benefit the skin. [11]

Ingredients

½ tsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp rice flour

3 tbsp coconut milk

Method of use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

14. Turmeric, sugar and coconut oil

Sugar exfoliates the skin and removes the dead skin cells. It acts as a natural humectant that helps to retain moisture in the skin. Coconut oil has antimicrobial properties that keep the microbes away from the skin and help to maintain skin health.

Ingredients

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp of coconut oil

Method of use

Mix sugar and turmeric powder in a bowl.

Add coconut oil into it and mix well.

Gently scrub the mixture on your face for 5-6 minutes.

Rinse it off with water.

15. Turmeric and cucumber

Due to its high water content, cucumber moisturises the skin. It has a soothing effect on the skin and treats sunburn. [12] The vitamin C in it improves skin elasticity and leaves it with a youthful look.

Ingredients

1 tbsp turmeric powder

½ cup cucumber juice

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together to make a thick paste.

Using a brush, apply this on your face.

Leave it for 12-15 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold or lukewarm water.

Pat your face dry.

16. Turmeric, gram flour and almond oil face pack

Almond oil contains vitamins A and E that can treat acne and protect the skin from sun damage. The anti-inflammatory properties of almond oil provide a soothing effect to the skin. This face pack nourishes the skin while protecting it from the sun.

Ingredients

2 tbsp gram flour

1 tbsp turmeric

1 tsp almond oil

1 tbsp milk

Method of use

Take the turmeric powder in a bowl.

Mix gram flour and almond oil in it.

Add the milk and mix all the ingredients well to get a thick paste.

Apply the paste evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off with water.

Wash your face using a mild facewash later.

View Article References [1] Prasad, S., & Aggarwal, B. B. (2011). Turmeric, the golden spice. [2] Nejatzadeh-Barandozi, F. (2013). Antibacterial activities and antioxidant capacity of Aloe vera. Organic and medicinal chemistry letters, 3(1), 5. [3] Miranda, J., Anton, X., Redondo-Valbuena, C., Roca-Saavedra, P., Rodriguez, J., Lamas, A., ... & Cepeda, A. (2015). Egg and egg-derived foods: effects on human health and use as functional foods. Nutrients, 7(1), 706-729. [4] Mandal, M. D., & Mandal, S. (2011). Honey: its medicinal property and antibacterial activity. Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Biomedicine, 1(2), 154-160. [5] Gaucheron, F. (2011). Milk and dairy products: a unique micronutrient combination. Journal of the American College of Nutrition, 30(sup5), 400S-409S. [6] National Research Council (US) Panel on Neem. Neem: A Tree For Solving Global Problems. Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US); 1992. 7, Medicinals. [7] Thring, T. S., Hili, P., & Naughton, D. P. (2011). Antioxidant and potential anti-inflammatory activity of extracts and formulations of white tea, rose, and witch hazel on primary human dermal fibroblast cells. Journal of Inflammation, 8(1), 27. [8] Kouka, P., Priftis, A., Stagos, D., Angelis, A., Stathopoulos, P., Xinos, N., Skaltsounis, A. L., Mamoulakis, C., Tsatsakis, A. M., Spandidos, D. A., … Kouretas, D. (2017). Assessment of the antioxidant activity of an olive oil total polyphenolic fraction and hydroxytyrosol from a Greek Olea europea variety in endothelial cells and myoblasts. International journal of molecular medicine, 40(3), 703-712. [9] Kumar, D. (2011). Anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antioxidant activities of methanolic wood extract of Pterocarpus santalinus L. Journal of pharmacology & pharmacotherapeutics, 2(3), 200. [10] Ameer, K. (2016). Avocado as a major dietary source of antioxidants and its preventive role in neurodegenerative diseases. In The benefits of natural products for neurodegenerative diseases (pp. 337-354). Springer, Cham. [11] Sethi, S., Tyagi, S. K., & Anurag, R. K. (2016). Plant-based milk alternatives an emerging segment of functional beverages: a review. Journal of food science and technology, 53(9), 3408-3423. [12] Mukherjee, P. K., Nema, N. K., Maity, N., & Sarkar, B. K. (2013). Phytochemical and therapeutic potential of cucumber. Fitoterapia, 84, 227-236. [13] Ahmad, Z. (2010). The uses and properties of almond oil. Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice, 16(1), 10-12.