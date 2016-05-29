15 Natural Ways To Get Rid Of Facial Hair Permanently Skin Care lekhaka-Amruta Agnihotri

Facial Hair removal pack | DIY | चेहरे के बाल दूर करें इस फेस पैक से | BoldSky

Unwanted hair, especially on the face, is a common problem faced by most women. Even though there are various techniques available to do away with facial hair like waxing, laser treatment and threading, the results are purely temporary. And, at times, they can also damage your skin. Thus, it is always a smart choice to go the natural way.

Speaking of natural ways to get rid of facial hair, have you ever thought of giving home remedies a try? Well, you will be surprised to know that there are several ingredients in your kitchen that have been proven to be the best facial hair removers.

So, if you're looking for tips to get rid of facial hair, try these natural remedies mentioned below:

1. Aloe Vera & Papaya

Papaya contains an enzyme called papain that helps in getting rid of unwanted facial hair.[1] Moreover, aloe vera is known to nourish your skin and make it softer and smoother. It is also known to curb facial hair growth when used in combination with papaya.

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp papaya pulp

How to do

Add some freshly extracted aloe vera gel and papaya pulp to a bowl.

Mix both the ingredients to make a paste.

Apply the paste to your face.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes or until it dries completely.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this once or twice a week for the desired result.

2. Lemon Juice & Sugar

Lemon juice acts a mild bleach and lightens your skin tone. It also effectively helps to remove facial hair when used in combination with sugar. [2]

Ingredients

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp sugar

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Heat the mixture for a few minutes and then allow it to cool down.

Apply the paste to the affected area. Allow it to dry.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this thrice a week for the desired result.

3. Egg White & Cornstarch

Sticky in nature, egg whites are an excellent choice for removing unwanted facial hair while cornflour gives it a thick and smooth consistency, making removal of facial hair easier.

Ingredients

1 egg

1 tsp cornstarch

1 tbsp sugar

How to do

Separate the egg yolk from the white. Discard the yolk and transfer the white to a bowl.

Add some cornstarch and sugar and mix well.

Apply the paste to the affected area. Allow it to dry.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this thrice a week for the desired result.

4. Oatmeal & Banana

Oatmeal contains powerful antioxidants that reduce skin redness and itching. It also contains humectant properties that help to retain moisture in your skin. Oatmeal and banana make a good facial hair removal pack.[3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp oatmeal

1 tbsp banana pulp

How to do

In a bowl, add some oatmeal and banana pulp and mix both the ingredients well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

5. Honey, Turmeric, & Rosewater

Turmeric possesses antibacterial and antiseptic properties that help in removing facial hair. [4] You can use it in combination with honey and rosewater.

Honey has excellent skin moisturizing properties. On the other hand, turmeric possesses antibacterial and antifungal properties that help in soothing skin irritation and removing facial hair.

Ingredients

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp rosewater

How to do

Add some honey and turmeric powder to a bowl and mix until you get a consistent paste.

Next, add some rosewater to it and mix well.

Apply the paste to your face and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water and pat it dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

6. Onion Juice & Basil Leaves

This is of the best remedies for facial hair removal. Although onion juice is known to promote hair growth, when used in combination with basil leaves, it is known to curb hair growth.

Ingredients

2 tbsp onion juice

A handful of basil leaves

How to do

Cut the onions and crush the basil leaves. Grind both the ingredients together to make a paste. Add little water if necessary.

Apply this paste on the affected area and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash off with water.

Repeat this thrice a week for the desired result.

7. Papaya Pulp

Papaya contains an enzyme called papain that helps in getting rid of unwanted facial hair. [1]

Ingredients

2 tbsp papaya pulp

½ tsp turmeric powder

How to do

Grind both papaya pulp and turmeric powder to make a smooth paste.

Apply this paste on the affected area and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash off with cold water.

Repeat this thrice a week for the desired result.

8. Milk & Barley

Milk and barley both are known to stick to your face when applied topically. And, when the mixture is scrubbed off, it tends to remove facial hair along with dead skin cells.

Ingredients

2 tbsp milk

2 tbsp barley powder

1 tsp lemon juice

How to do

Add some milk and barley powder to a bowl and mix until you get a consistent paste.

Next, add some lemon juice to it and mix well.

Apply the paste to your face and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with cold water and pat dry.

Repeat this thrice a week for the desired result.

9. Apricot & Honey

Apricots are an excellent source of antioxidants that help in removing facial hair effectively. You can combine it with honey for soft and glowing skin. [5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp apricot powder

1 tbsp honey

How to do

In a bowl, add some apricot powder and honey and mix both the ingredients well to make a consistent mixture.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this thrice a week for the desired result.

10. Garlic

Rich in vitamin C, garlic is known to remove facial hair. You can make home-made garlic paste by grinding some raw garlic cloves with a little water. Those with sensitive skin should refrain from using garlic on their face.

Ingredient

1 tbsp garlic paste

How to do

Take a generous amount of garlic paste and apply it to the affected area.

Gently massage for about 5 minutes and then leave it on for another 30 minutes.

Wast it off with lukewarm water.

Apply a moisturiser.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

11. Gelatin & Milk

Gelatin and milk paste is very sticky and due to its nature, it allows you to peel off facial hair effectively at home without causing any skin irritation or rashes.

Ingredients

1 tbsp unflavoured gelatin

3 tbsp milk

½ tsp lemon juice

How to do

Mix both the gelatin and milk in a bowl to make a paste.

Next, add some lemon juice to it and mix well.

Heat it slightly.

Apply the hot paste on the affected area and allow it to dry. Ensure that the paste is not too hot and can be applied to the face.

Peel it off and then proceed to apply a moisturiser.

Repeat this as and when required for instant results.

12. Spearmint Tea

Also known as Mentha spicata, spearmint controls the excessive production of androgen, thus curbing the growth of facial hair. You can drink spearmint tea or simply apply it to your face topically.

Ingredients

A handful of spearmint leaves

4 cups of water

2 tbsp milk

How to do

Add the water and spearmint leaves in a heating pan.

Boil it slightly. Strain the water.

Add some milk to it and mix well and apply it to the affected area.

Gently massage for about 5 minutes and then leave it on for another 30 minutes.

Wast it off with lukewarm water.

Apply a moisturiser.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

13. Orange Juice & Lemon Peel Powder

Orange juice, when combined with lemon peel powder, forms a sticky paste that allows you to peel off facial hair effectively at home without causing any skin irritation or rashes.

Ingredients

2 tbsp orange juice

2 tbsp lemon peel powder

How to do

In a bowl, add some orange juice and lemon peel powder.

Mix both the ingredients well to make a consistent mixture.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this thrice a week for the desired result.

14. Fenugreek Seeds & Green Gram Powder

Fenugreek seeds are known to effectively remove facial hair and also control the unusual hair growth on the face. You can make a home-made pack using fenugreek seeds paste and green gram powder.

Ingredients

2 tbsp fenugreek seeds

2 tbsp green gram powder

How to do

Soak some fenugreek seeds overnight. Drain the water in the morning and grind the seeds with little water to make a paste.

Add some green gram powder to it to make a consistent paste.

Apply the mixture to the affected area and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this twice or thrice a week for the desired result.

15. Lavender Essential Oil & Tea Tree Oil

Lavender essential oil and tea tree oil both possess antiandrogenic properties that effectively help in reducing the growth of facial hair. [6]

Ingredients

2 tbsp lavender essential oil

2 tbsp tea tree oil

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the oil concoction to the affected area.

Leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this thrice a week for the desired result.

View Article References [1] Bertuccelli, G., Zerbinati, N., Marcellino, M., Nanda Kumar, N. S., He, F., Tsepakolenko, V., … Marotta, F. (2016). Effect of a quality-controlled fermented nutraceutical on skin aging markers: An antioxidant-control, double-blind study.Experimental and therapeutic medicine,11(3), 909–916. [2] Kim, D. B., Shin, G. H., Kim, J. M., Kim, Y. H., Lee, J. H., Lee, J. S., ... & Lee, O. H. (2016). Antioxidant and anti-ageing activities of citrus-based juice mixture.Food chemistry,194, 920-927. [3] Meydani, M. (2009). Potential health benefits of avenanthramides of oats.Nutrition reviews,67(12), 731-735. [4] Prasad, S., & Aggarwal, B. B. (2011). Turmeric, the golden spice. InHerbal Medicine: Biomolecular and Clinical Aspects. 2nd edition. CRC Press/Taylor & Francis. [5] Bansal, V., Medhi, B., & Pandhi, P. (2005). Honey--a remedy rediscovered and its therapeutic utility.Kathmandu University medical journal (KUMJ),3(3), 305-309. [6] Tirabassi, G., Giovannini, L., Paggi, F., Panin, G., Panin, F., Papa, R., ... & Balercia, G. (2013). Possible efficacy of Lavender and Tea tree oils in the treatment of young women affected by mild idiopathic hirsutism.Journal of endocrinological investigation,36(1), 50-54.