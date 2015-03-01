Beauty Benefits Of Turmeric Powder

Are you aware of the beauty benefits of turmeric? The Indian name for turmeric is haldi. It is actually a spice used in many dishes. It is available in the form of powder. It also adds taste to some Indian dishes. To top it, it comes with a good load of health benefits too.

However, you'd be surprised to know of the beauty benefits it possesses. Yes, there are a few and let us discuss about the same in this post.

If you have observed certain cultures closely, you will realise the fact that turmeric has been used since centuries as an antiseptic remedy in the same. It was used both internally as well as externally, which means it was used both in cooking as well as on the skin too.

Anyone can try turmeric on the skin; but if your skin is sensitive, it is very important to consult a dermatologist first before you try anything on your skin. This is important to avoid skin complications. Now, take a look at its beauty benefits.

Heals Cracked Heels

Turmeric contains astringent properties that help in healing cracked heals. You can make a simple paste by adding 1 tbsp of coconut oil or castor oil and a pinch of turmeric.

Apply this paste on your cracked heals and let it stay for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off in normal water. You can use this remedy every day for faster results.

Cures Acne

Most of us are not aware of the fact that turmeric can be a good remedy for acne. This is one of the benefits of turmeric. As turmeric powder comes with antiseptic as well as anti-bacterial qualities, it is good to use it for pimples. Many women in India use turmeric face packs to get a glowing skin.

Cures Skin Pigmentation

Turmeric also contains bleaching properties that help treat pigmentation of the skin. All you need is 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder and a few drops of lemon juice.

Mix both the ingredients well and apply it on the affected area and leave it on for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, wash it off in normal water. You can use this remedy every day just before going to a shower.

Treats Dandruff

Dandruff is one of the common problems we face. You can easily treat dandruff with this simple turmeric remedy. Mix together an equal amount of turmeric and olive oil.

Apply this mixture on your scalp and gently massage. Leave it on for 20 minutes and wash it off with a mild shampoo. Repeat this remedy once in a week.

Helps In Soothing Burns

As we all know, turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. It prevents in swelling up of the burns. You can either use turmeric powder alone or mix it with other oils for e.g., coconut, castor or olive oil and apply it on the affected area to see the results.

Treats Wrinkles

Turmeric also has a good reputation in the elimination of wrinkles. Mix some rice powder and a spoon of turmeric powder. Add some tomato juice and a spoon of milk and mix everything throughly. Try the paste on the wrinkles. Wash your face after 20 minutes with warm water. Do this once a week for some time and see if there are any results. This is one of the beauty benefits of turmeric powder.

Prevents Oily Skin

Turmeric can also do good for people who have an oily skin. To try a face pack, mix some turmeric powder in a teaspoon of sandalwood paste. Add a few drops of orange juice to that mixture before applying it on to your facial skin. Leaving it on the skin for 15 minutes and washing it off will help your skin.

Helps In Removing The Stretch Marks

Some sources say that turmeric can also do a good job in lightening the stretch marks on skin. This is one of the benefits of applying turmeric on face. To try it out, take some gram flour and some turmeric. Add a few drops of milk to the mixture and try it out on the marks.