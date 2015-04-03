10 Banana Face Packs For Dry & Damaged Skin

In winter, women often face skin care problems like dry skin. It is not a complex skin care issue and can be treated using natural ingredients from your kitchen. Speaking of natural remedies, have you ever used banana for dry skin?

Loaded with a range of powerful nutrients and vitamins like A, C, & E, bananas are also a rich source of potassium, zinc, lectin, and amino acids. They not only hydrate your skin and moisturise it, but also nourish it when used topically and make it soft and supple.[1]

Moreover, bananas also possess several skin care benefits such as anti-ageing, oil control, acne and pimple treatment, lightening dark spots and blemishes and reduction in freckles. You can get rid of dry skin at home by simply making a home-made face pack using bananas or a body lotion.

What Causes Dry Skin?

Dry skin is basically scaling, cracking, and itching of the skin. It can be caused due to a number of factors, some of which are listed below:

Changes in the weather

Hot bath/shower

Being in contact with chlorine-based water from swimming pools

Skin conditions like dermatitis, psoriasis, eczema, etc.

Over usage of skin cleansers

Using chemical-based soaps

Hard water

Genetic factors

While the causes of dry skin are many, there are several natural ingredients that can help to treat it at home. Listed below are some home remedies using banana.

1. Banana & butter face pack

Butter, when applied topically, makes your skin soft and smooth, thus treating dry skin with regular and prolonged use. It also helps to keep your skin moisturised and nourished.

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

2 tbsp white butter

How to do

Mash the banana and add it to a bowl.

Add some butter to it and whisk both the ingredients together until you get a smooth and consistent mixture.

Apply the mixture all over your face and allow it to stay for about 20 minutes and then wash it off. Also, apply the face pack to your neck so that the skin tone of your face matches with your neck.

Repeat this face pack once a day for desired results.

2. Banana & olive oil face pack

Loaded with essential nutrients and vitamins, olive oil is a premium choice for treating dry skin. It is a natural humectant that attracts moisture to dry skin and hydrates it. It possesses anti-inflammatory properties that keep skin conditions arising out of dry skin at bay. [2]

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

2 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Mash a banana and add it to a bowl. Make it into a smooth paste.

Add some olive oil to it and blend both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your face and neck and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water and pat your face dry.

Repeat this pack once a week for desired results.

3. Banana & honey face pack

Honey is a humectant that locks the moisture in your skin. [3] You can combine it with a banana to make a home-made face pack for dry skin.

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

2 tbsp honey

How to do

Add mashed banana to a bowl.

Mix some honey with it and whisk both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

After 20 minutes, wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this pack twice a week for desired results.

4. Banana & oatmeal face pack

Loaded with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, oatmeal protects your skin from free radicals and also assists in treating dry and damaged skin. [4]

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

2 tbsp finely grounded oatmeal

How to do

Combine both mashed banana and the finely ground oatmeal in a bowl. Mix both the ingredients together.

Wash your face with clean water and pat it dry.

Apply the pack to your face and neck using a brush.

Allow it to stay for about 15-20 minutes or until it dries and then wash it off.

Repeat this pack twice a week for desired results.

5. Banana & yoghurt face pack

Yoghurt is known to moisturize your skin and nourish it with regular use. It is effective in treating dry and damaged skin and is one of the preferred anti-ageing home remedies. [5]

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

2 tbsp yoghurt (curd)

How to do

Mix one ripe banana and some yoghurt in a bowl. Whisk the ingredients together until you get a consistent paste.

Apply it to your face and neck and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this pack once or twice a week for desired results.

6. Banana & milk face pack

Milk contains lactic acid that helps to brighten dull and tired skin and also treat dry skin. It imparts a natural glow to your skin and makes it youthful. Moreover, it also treats skin pigmentation, dark spots, and blemishes and gives you glowing and clear skin.[6]

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

2 tbsp raw milk

How to do

Add mashed banana to a bowl. Add some raw milk to it and mix both the ingredients together.

Wash your face with clean water and pat it dry.

Apply the pack to your face and neck.

Allow it to stay for about 15-20 minutes or until it dries.

Wash it off with normal water and pat your face dry.Repeat this pack twice a week for desired results.

7. Banana & sandalwood face pack

Sandalwood possesses antibacterial properties that keep skin conditions like acne, pimples, and dry skin at bay. Besides, it also contains skin lightening properties. [7]

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

2 tbsp sandalwood powder

How to do

Mash a ripe banana and add it to a bowl.

Add some sandalwood powder to it and whisk both the ingredients together until you get a consistent paste.

Apply the pack to your face and neck and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this pack once or twice a week for desired results.

8. Banana & vitamin E face pack

A powerful antioxidant, vitamin E promises to protect your skin from excessive dryness by locking its moisture. It also reduces potential UV damage. [8]

Ingredients

½ ripe banana

2 tbsp vitamin E powder/ 2 vitamin E capsules

How to do

Add mashed banana to a bowl.

Crack open the vitamin E capsules and add their content to the mashed banana or mix some vitamin E powder with the banana. Whisk both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this pack twice a week for desired results.

9. Banana & lemon juice face pack

Rich in vitamin C and citric acid, lemon juice helps to treat skin problems like acne, pimples, blemishes, dark spots, and dry skin. It also gives you soft and clear skin when used in combination with banana. [9]

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

1½ tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Add mashed banana to a bowl.

Next, add some lemon juice to it and mix both the ingredients together until you get a consistent mixture.

Wash your face with clean water and pat it dry.

Apply the pack to your face and neck.

Allow it to stay for about 10-15 minutes and then wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this pack once a week for desired results.

10. Banana, aloe vera & tea tree oil face pack

Aloe vera is a great skin moisturiser. It hydrates and nourishes your skin, thus getting rid of the dryness. [10] Besides, tea tree oil is one of the effective remedies to treat dry skin. It also possesses antibacterial and antiseptic properties that help in keeping skin conditions at bay.

Ingredients

½ ripe banana

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp tea tree oil

How to do

Mash a banana and add it to a bowl. Make it into a smooth paste.

Add some freshly extracted aloe vera gel and tea tree oil to it and blend all the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your face and neck and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water and pat your face dry.

Repeat this pack once or twice a week for desired results.

Do try these amazing banana-enriched hacks for dry skin and see the amazing difference for yourself!