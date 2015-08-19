Boost Your Skin's Collagen Levels With These Home-made Face Masks!

Everyone wants flawless and spotless skin. But not everyone is blessed with spotless skin. And, with the kind of dirt, dust, and pollution we face everyday, it becomes very difficult for us to take good care of out skin. We often visit various spa and salons to get beauty treatments like clean-up, bleach, and facial done. But again, they can't always be trusted. These salon-based treatments use a number of chemical-laced ingredients that can be actually harmful for your skin. So, what do we do in that case? Simple, use home remedies!

Listed below are some amazing natural home-made face packs made using natural ingredients.

1. Avocado, Tomato, & Egg White

Avocado contains natural moisturising an hydrating properties. It is rich in antioxidants like B-carotene, linoleic acid, and lecithin that nourishes dehydrated skin.[1] You can combine avocado with tomato and egg white to make it into a moisturising and nourishing face mask to boost collagen production in your skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp avocado pulp

2 tbsp tomato pulp

1 egg white

How to do

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and whisk them together.

Apply it on your face and neck and leave it on for about 15 minutes

Wash it off with cold water and pat your face dry

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

2. Cinnamon, Honey, & Turmeric

Cinnamon posses antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing acne and pimples. On the other hand, honey and turmeric protects our skin from harmful free radicals and thus boosts collagen production. [2]

Ingredients

1 tbsp cinnamon powder

1 tbsp honey

A pinch of turmeric

How to do

Combine cinnamon powder and honey in a bowl.

Add some turmeric to it and mix all the ingredients well

Apply it on your face and neck and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes

Wash it off with cold water

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

3. Yoghurt & Banana

Yoghurt is loaded with a number of vitamins and essential nutrients that are beneficial for your skin. It possess lactic acid which is one of the main ingredients in most skin care products. Yoghurt, when applied in the form of a face mask, exfoliates your skin and makes it glowing and radiant. It also helps to boost collagen production in your skin when used regularly. [3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp yoghurt (curd)

2 tbsp banana pulp

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl and blend them well.

Apply the paste on your face and neck

Leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wash it off

Repeat this face mask twice a week for desired results.

4. Castor Oil, Olive Oil, & Lemon Juice

Olive oil, castor oil, and lemon have amazing skin moisturising properties, apart from killing acne-causing bacteria.[1]

Ingredients

1 tsp castor oil

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Combine all the ingredients into a bowl and mix them together

Apply it on your face and neck using a brush and leave it on for about 20 minutes

Wash it off with cold water

Repeat this once or twice a week for desired results.

5. Papaya, Cabbage, & Rosewater

Called 'angel fruit,' papaya possesses some amazing properties and is loaded with vitamins and nutrients. It is very beneficial for your skin when used topically in the form of face masks or face scrubs. Along with reducing dark spots and blemishes, it also boost collagen production in your skin and keeps you away from acne and pimples. [4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp papaya pulp

1 tbsp rosewater

1 tbsp cabbage juice

How to do

Mix cabbage juice and rosewater in a bowl.

Add some papaya pulp to it and blend all the ingredients together

Apply it on your face and leave it on for about 20 minutes

Wash it off with cold water and pat it dry.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

6. Aloe Vera, Rice Flour, & Tea Tree Oil

Aloe vera is one of the best natural ingredients that helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, thus preventing the signs of ageing. It moisturises and nourishes your skin and also helps to treat sunburn, tan, and stretch marks. You can make a face mask using aloe vera, rice flour, and tea tree oil - all of which are beneficial for your skin and help in treating a number of skin conditions. [5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera pulp

1 ½ tbsp rice flour

1 tsp tea tree oil

How to do

Add some freshly extracted aloe vera pulp and rice flour in a bowl.

Mix some tea tree oil to it and blend all the ingredients together.

Apply it on your face and neck and leave it on for 10-12 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

7. Turmeric, Orange, & Mango

Loaded with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric is one of the popular choices when it comes to preparing a home-made face mask. You can mix it with either honey or yoghurt or even combine it with some amazing fruits like oranges and mangoes to make a home-made face mask. [6]

Ingredients

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp orange pulp/ 1 tbsp orange juice

1 tbsp mango pulp/ 1 tbsp mango juice

How to do

Combine orange pulp and mango pulp in a bowl and mix them well. You can also swap th pulp with juices.

Next, add some turmeric powder to it and mix all the ingredients well.

Apply it on your face and neck and leave it to dry for about 20 minutes

After 20 minutes, wash it off with cold water and wipe your face & neck dry.

Repeat this mask once a week for desired results.

8. Carrot & Honey

Carrots are rich in Vitamin C and B-carotene and help to boost the collagen production in your skin. You can combine carrots with some honey to make a home-made face mask. [4]

Ingredients

2 tbsp grated carrots/ 2 tbsp carrot pulp

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Combine carrot pulp or grated carrots with some honey and blend both the ingredients well.

Apply it on your face and neck and leave it on for about 15 minutes. Avoid your eyes, ears, and mouth while applying the mask.

After 15 minutes, wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this mask twice or thrice a week for desired results.

9. Cucumber, Guava, & Kiwi

Cucumber contains ascorbic acid that helps to reduce skin inflammation. It also helps to reduce dark circles and dark spots. You can combine cucumber with guava and kiwi to make a home-made face mask. This face mask helps to boost collagen production in your skin.[7]

Ingredients

2 tbsp cucumber pulp

1 tbsp guava pulp

1 tbsp kiwi pulp

1 tsp honey

How to do

Combine all the ingredients into a bowl and blend them well until they form a smooth and consistent paste.

Apply it on your face and neck and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

10. Almonds, Butter, & Grapeseed Oil

Rich in antioxidants and vitamins, almonds boost collagen production in your skin and keep if soft and supple. You can combine it with come clarified butter and grapeseed oil and treat your skin to the goodness of these ingredients.

Ingredients

5- 6 crushed almond powder

1 tbsp clarified butter (ghee)

1 tbsp grapeseed oil

How to do

Add some crushed almond powder in a bowl.

Add some clarified butter to it and mix well.

Lastly, add some grapeseed oil to it and blend all the ingredients together

Apply it on your face and neck using a brush and let it stay for about 15 minutes after which you can wash it off.

Repeat this process once in two days for desired results.

11. Pineapple & Sugar

A storehouse of Vitamin C, pineapple is an effective home remedy for a number of skin-related concerns. Apart from reducing acne and pimples, it also effectively boosts the collagen production in your skin and even gives you an even skin tone. It also softens the skin and makes if soft and supple. [8]

Ingredients

2 tbsp pineapple juice

2 tbsp raw sugar

How to do

Combine both sugar and pineapple juice in a bowl and mix it well.

Take generous amount of the mixture on your hands and apply it to your face. You can even gently scrub your face with it and leave it on for another 10 minutes

Wash it off with cold water and pat it dry.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

12. Coconut Oil & Honey

Coconut oil is not only beneficial for your hair, but also for your skin. It nourishes and moisturises your skin and makes it soft. When combined with honey, it helps to kep your skin healthy and glowing.

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp honey

How to do

Mix both coconut oil and honey in a bowl in equal quantities.

Apply it to your face and neck using a brush. Avoid your eyes, ears, and mouth while applying the mask.

Let it stay for about 20 minutes and then wash it off

Repeat it once in two days for desired results. If you have oily skin, you can use it once a week for desired results.