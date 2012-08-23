Get Winter Ready With These Nourishing Home-made Banana Face Packs!

Loaded with a range of powerful nutrients and vitamins like A, C, & E, bananas are a rich source of potassium, zinc, lectin, and amino acids. They not only hydrate your skin and moisturise it, but also nourish it when used topically and make it soft and supple.[1] You can incorporate bananas into your daily skin care routine by simply making a home-made banana face pack, a banana scrub or a banana body wash. It possesses several skin care benefits which include: anti-ageing, oil control, acne and pimple treatment, lightening dark spots and blemishes and reduction in freckles.

If you are interested in incorporating banana in your skin care routine, here's what you can do. Use one of the simple and easy recipes mentioned below and make your very own banana face mask at home.

Note: Always do a patch test before trying any face masks and wait for 24 hours to see if it causes any reaction, post which you can use it on your face.

1. Banana & Honey

Honey helps to lock the moisture in your skin when used topically while banana is loaded with antioxidants that give you clear and glowing skin. [2]

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Cut the banana into small pieces and transfer it to a bowl.

Add some honey to it.

Next, add olive oil.

Mix all the ingredients together and make a smooth paste.

Apply it on your face and leave it on for about 10-12 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

2. Banana & Lime Juice

Rich in vitamin C and citric acid, lemons also possess antibacterial properties that keep skin problems like acne, pimples, and blemishes at bay. When used in combination with banana, lemon helps to give you clear and glowing skin. [3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp mashed banana

2 tbsp lime juice

How to do

Combine both mashed banana and lime juice in a bowl and whisk both the ingredients together until you get a consistent mixture.

Apply it on your face and leave it on for about 10 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat your face dry.

Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.

3. Banana, Rosewater & Oats

Oats are loaded with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that protect your skin from free radicals and harmful UV rays.[4] Oats can also used to make home-made de-tan face packs.

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

1 tbsp rosewater

2 tbsp finely ground oats

How to do

Mash the banana and add it to a bowl.

Add some rosewater to it and mix both the ingredients well.

Next, add some finely ground oats to the bowl and again mix all the ingredients together.

Apply it on your face and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this process once or twice a week for desired results.

4. Banana & Egg

Egg contains skin cleansing properties. It shrinks or tightens the pores on your skin. They also help to improve the overall texture of your skin and lend moisture to your skin when used in combination with fruits like bananas.

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

1 egg yolk

How to do

Mash a ripe banana and add it to the bowl.

Next, add the egg yolk to it and whisk both the ingredients together until you get a consistent mixture.

Apply it on your face and leave it on for about 5-10 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat your face dry.

Use once a week for desired results.

5. Banana & Sandalwood

Sandalwood contains natural skin lightening agents and is one of the prominent choices in home-made fairness face packs. It also possesses antibacterial properties that fight off acne-causing bacteria, thus giving you acne-free skin. [5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp mashed banana

2 tbsp sandalwood powder

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl and whisk them together until you get a consistent mixture.

Apply it on your face and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat your face dry.

Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.

6. Banana & Avocado

Rich in fatty acids, avocado is an excellent skin moisturiser. It contains essential nutrients and vitamin E along with lecithin and potassium that are beneficial for your skin and keeps it healthy. [6]

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

1 ripe avocado

How to do

Mash both the ingredients - banana and avocado and add it to a bowl.

Mix both the ingredients together and make a smooth paste.

Apply it on your face and leave it on for about 10-12 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Use this amazing face mask twice a week for desired results.

7. Banana & Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that helps in reducing UV damage to a great extent. You can apply it topically to get glowing skin and protect it from harmful free radicals while at the same time nourishing it. [7]

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

2 vitamin E capsule/2 tbsp vitamin E powder

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl and whisk them together until you get a consistent mixture.

Apply it on your face and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and pat your face dry.

Repeat this process twice a week for desired results.

8. Banana & Yoghurt

Yoghurt is one of the most commonly used home remedies for skin care. Be it glowing skin or acne problems, yoghurt is one of the top choices of most women. It not only moisturises your skin, but also nourishes it deeply. It reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and also fades blemishes. It contains probiotics that treat a number of skin infections including acne and pimples. [8]

Ingredients

2 tbsp mashed banana

2 tbsp yoghurt

How to do

Combine both the ingredients - mashed banana and yoghurt in a bowl.

Whisk them together and make a smooth paste.

Apply it on your face and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Use this amazing face mask twice or thrice a week for desired results.

9. Banana & Turmeric

Loaded with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, turmeric helps to keep a number of skin problems at bay, thus giving you clear and radiant skin. [9]

Ingredients

1 tbsp mashed banana

½ tsp turmeric

How to do

Mix some turmeric and mashed banana in a bowl.

Apply it on your face and neck and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Use this face mask once a week for desired results.

10. Banana & Multani Mitti

Multani mitti is one of the premium choices for those who have oily skin. It not only helps to reduce acne and remove blackheads, but also helps you to get rid of dead skin cells, thus giving you clear skin. [10]

Ingredients

½ ripe banana

2 tbsp multani mitti

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl and mix them together until you get a consistent paste.

Apply it on your face and leave it on for about 10-12 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this process once or twice a week for desired results.

11. Banana & Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is one of the most used oils when it comes to skin care. It acts as a moisturiser for your skin. Moreover, it can also be used as a natural sunscreen that protects your skin from the harmful UV rays. It also possesses antioxidants that help in treating a number of skin conditions. [6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp mashed banana

1 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Mix some mashed banana and some extra virgin coconut oil in a bowl.

Apply it on your face and neck and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Use this face mask once a week for desired results.

12. Banana, Baking Soda, & Olive Oil

Baking soda possesses skin exfoliating properties and is a wonder ingredient in most home-made face packs and scrubs. It helps to reduce the appearance of acne, pimples, and blemishes when used topically on the skin as it possesses antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It also maintains the pH balance of your skin. [11] You can use baking soda in combination with banana and olive oil to make a nourishing face pack.

Ingredients

2 tbsp mashed banana

1 tbsp baking soda

1 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Combine some mashed banana and baking soda in a bowl.

Next, add some olive oil to it and mix all the ingredients together until you get a consistent mixture.

Apply it on your face and leave it on for about 10 minutes.

Wash it off and pat your face dry.

Repeat this process once or twice a week for desired results.

Do try these super easy and quick banana face masks at home and give your face a refreshing glow this weekend!