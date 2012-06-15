Things You Need To Know About Navel Piercing! Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Navel piercing isn't for the faint-hearted. You might also have been tempted by looking at the stunningly pierced navel of your favourite celebrity. But I promise you, it isn't as simple as it looks.

Navel piercing, no doubt, is quite sensuous to look at, but there are a lot of things to be considered before getting the navel pierced. It is a huge commitment that requires a lot of patience. Needless to say, it isn't everyone's cup of tea.

Navel piercing has a long healing time that depends on various factors including your body type. You also need to make changes in your usual lifestyle after you get the piercing done.

If you feel intimidated by all these things, just hold on. Here is a list of things to you need to know and consider for navel piercing. Read on and decide for yourself whether this is something that is meant for you or not.

1. Decide If You Really Want It

Your decision to get your belly button pierced may very well be a heat of the moment thing. But it is something that is going to last long and won't be a very pretty experience in the beginning. Are you doing it just because you think it's the new fashion statement or do you really want to do it? Ask yourself these questions. Give it a good thought and then decide whether you really want to go for it.

2. Do Your Research

After you've made your decision, do your research. Research about the authorised centres that you need to go to get the piercing done. This is to make sure that you go to someone that has prior experience in doing the piercing and they know the technique and the risks associated with it. Find a place that follows the proper guidelines.

3. Clean The Navel Area

Before you go and get your navel pierced, make sure that you have cleaned it properly. The navel tends to accumulate dirt and moisture and create an environment that is ideal for bacterial growth. So it becomes very important for you to clean it. Make sure to clean the navel gently and not to put much pressure on it.

4. Buy Some Loose Clothes

The next thing you need to do before getting your navel pierced is to buy some loose clothes. If you wear tight-fitting clothes, they will constantly rub against your piercing. This can cause you a lot of pain and irritation. And it will just make the healing process even more difficult. So go and buy some loose and comfortable clothes to complement your piercing.

5. Opt For Branded Jewellery

You obviously need some jewellery to get the piercing done. Go to a branded jewellery shop to buy your jewellery. Remember, howsoever good may the jewellery off the streets and the local shops look, they can turn out to be a disaster for you. So buy jewellery from a good and reputed store that will minimise the risk of any infection. Also, pay attention to the material you are going to get. Refrain from taking any metal you're allergic to.

6. Decide What Will Be Better For Your Body Type

Know your body type and what will complement it. There are various types of piercings available. If you have a flat and toned stomach, a stud will be a good choice. And if you have a round stomach, you should go for the ring. The size of the piercing will also depend upon the shape of your belly. So take your time and choose these things wisely.

6. Ensure Sterility

Now that you have taken all the precautions before getting the piercing done, it is also important to be cautious while getting the piercing done. Inspect whether they are using fresh and sterile pieces of equipment or not. A sterile needle will not only prevent any infection, but also ensures that there is no threat of any disease from spreading.

7. Expect Pain

The navel is a very delicate part of our body, so there will be a certain level of pain while getting it pierced. Be prepared for the pain and don't believe anyone that tells you otherwise. More importantly, prepare yourself for the pain so that you don't get shocked and jerk or move around while getting the piercing done. This will only lead to an inconvenient situation.

8. Be Prepared For A Long Healing Time

Navel piercing isn't something that will get healed up in a day or two or in fact a week for that matter. It usually takes 3-4 months to heal, sometimes longer. It may also take 9-12 months to heal. This is a long healing time and you need to be prepared for that. The healing period will depend on how you take care of your piercing while it's healing. If you are someone who can't imagine being in pain or discomfort for that long, you might want to think over your decision.

9. Do Not Meddle With The Piercing

No matter how tempting it seems, do not move around or touch your piercing a lot. This can infect the area and cause you a lot of discomfort. So be very careful with the piercing and not fool around with it much. You might be hampering with the healing process. It is also necessary to keep the piercing clean. So don't touch the piercing much other than to clean it. Remember to always wash your hands before you touch the piercing. Dirty hands can lead to infection in the piercing.

10. Your Sleeping Posture

After the piercing, you will have to carefully watch your sleeping posture, especially during the healing process. A wrong sleeping posture can cause you discomfort and pain. If you sleep on your stomach, you have to restrain from doing so. This will put pressure on the piercing and move it around a lot. Which in turn might lead to infection, pain and cuts.

11. Don't Frequently Change the Piercing

A navel piercing shouldn't be changed too often. No matter how much you want to try the different kinds of piercings available, hold your horses and let it heal properly. Like we told you before, navel piercing entails a long healing process and you need to be patient. Be patient and don't try to show off or try various things. Let it heal completely before you try or change anything.