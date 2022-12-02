Just In
- 2 hrs ago Goddess Varahi: Know About The Iconography, Rituals, Legends And Benefits Of Worshipping Her
- 3 hrs ago Dos and Don'ts While Visiting A Temple
- 3 hrs ago Over 6,000 Heart Patients In Maharashtra Saved By AI In The Past Two Years
- 4 hrs ago How To Achieve Work Life Balance: 21 Tips That Will Come Handy
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss Kannada 9: Roopesh Shetty Reunites With His Father After Spending 100 Days In The House
- News Imran Khan directs party leaders to ensure no criticism of Pakistan Army: Report
- Finance This Multibagger Services Stock Zoomed 70% In 3 Months, Hit 52 Week High, Buy, Says Geojit
- Travel 7 Insane but True Things About Travel You Never Realized
- Sports Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of the Match in Final, Man of the Series, Stats
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Sales Report November 2022 - Sales Up By 14.26%
- Technology Redmi 11A Could Soon Replace The Redmi 10A; Spotted On IMDA, TENAA
- Education IIT Placements 2022: 30 students bag packages over Rs 1 cr
Here Are Some Tips To Help You Achieve Natural-Looking And Fuller Eyebrows
The bushy eyebrow trend cannot be considered a fad, it is here to stay. The look has been attributed to the concept of "natural beauty, " encouraging women to showcase their natural features.
A full, lush brow is a sure sign of youth. However, not everyone has naturally dark, thick eyebrows to work with. There are many reasons why eyebrows do not grow: genetics, poor nutrition, clogged pores, hormones, and ageing (hair generally becomes thinner as we age). Our goal is to assist you regardless of the reason why your eyebrows are not growing big and fluffy.
Tips To Help You Achieve Natural-Looking And Fuller Eyebrows
Check out these tips that'll help you get some full-thick eyebrows:
- For those who have not had time to remove the tiny hairs, you can conceal them with concealer.
- Using a pencil or powder, follow the natural line of your eyebrows and create a stencil a few millimetres away from it.
- Fill in your eyebrows using the stencil. For a fuller look, you can brush mascara in the same colour as your eyebrows over the hair.
- Work from the inner corner of your brow to the ends, lightly brushing upwards and outwards in the direction of the natural growth of your hair.
- Once you have filled in your eyebrows with powder or an eyebrow pencil, use a spoolie to diffuse any harsh lines.
- To diffuse the colour, brush a small amount of face powder through your brows with a spoolie if they appear overly filled or too dark.
- When defining the tail end of your brow, keep your natural brow direction in mind. The inner corner of your eye should line up with the arch of your brow, and the arch should extend three-fourths of the way across your eye.
- The shape of your eyebrows can be defined further using a brow gel or brow wax. Brow gel comes in many different formulations, but it's primarily used to darken and shape your eyebrow hairs. Brow wax has a stronger hold and is more effective at moulding your brow hairs into the shape you desire.
- If you wish to keep it minimal, only fill in areas that are sparse where the skin is visible. You can use microblading-type felt tips or flat brushes to apply brow powder.
Furthermore, you should make sure to give your eyebrows a nightly rubdown to encourage real, heavy growth. Good circulation is imperative for healthy hair growth. Keep your brows properly trimmed instead of reaching for the tweezers when things get out of hand.
- skin careTamannaah Bhatia’s DIY Beauty Secrets
- hair careA 5-Step Haircare Routine That Is Soothing And Gives You Glossy, Shiny Hair
- body careHow To Get Rid Of Bacne AKA Back Acne: Home Remedies And Tips
- skin careRakul Preet Singh’s Go-To Natural Skincare Ingredient And Ways To Use It!
- skin careSix DIY Beauty Ingredients That Can Cause More Harm Than Good
- skin careSamantha Ruth Prabhu's Miracle Solution For Glowing Skin: 2 Ways To Use It!
- make up tipsTips To Get Thick, Fluffy Eyebrow Look With Just Two Products
- skin careKiara Advani Swears By Fresh Cream For Skincare: 2 Ways To Use It For Skin And Hair
- body careDo You Have A Body Care Routine? Its High Time You Do! Steps To Follow
- skin careKatrina Kaif's Top Four Beauty Tips
- skin careKriti Sanon Beauty Tips: The Charmer's Trusted Ingredient For Healthy, Radiant Skin And 3 Ways To Use It
- skin careAditi Rao Hydari Beauty Secrets: 5 Tips You Can Swipe From The Ethereal Beauty