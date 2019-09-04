ENGLISH

    Tara Sutaria Is The Perfect Muse As She Glistens In A Dewy Make-up Look

    Glowing and vibrant skin is something that we all desire. And make-up seems to be a great way to accomplish that. And Tara Sutaria proved that when she dolled up for a store launch event. Tara Sutaria might be just one movie old in this glittering world of Bollywood but she sure does have the beauty sensibilities of a pro. She looked all parts regal in a stunning ethnic attire that was enhanced by her glistening make-up.

    So, Tara went for a dewy and luminous base that added that natural glow to her face. She topped off her base with some light pink blush that was placed beautifully on the apples of her cheeks. Talking about her eye look, it was a muted look with a metallic brown eyeshadow applied all over her lid. She lined her eyes in a perfect thin eyeliner and the voluminous lashes added a lot of depth to the look. Her highlight was on point with a stunning silver highlighter placed at the high points of her face. She chose a glossy nude lipstick to finish off this amazing look.

    Congratulations sweetest @punitbalanaofficial on your fabulous new store ✨💖 Such a pleasure to share today with you! #RabariByPunitBalana #PunitBalanaAtKalaGhoda

    She paired this look with rich long wavy tresses. Tara wore a pretty sunshine yellow attire for the occasion and looked ramp ready. Well, this look gets huge thumbs up from our side.

    What do you think about Tara Sutaria's glistening make-up look? Tell us in the comment section below.

