Tara Sutaria Is All Ready To Dazzle You In This Sizzling Avatar

Black, red and sizzling - that is how Tara Sutaria graced the August 2019 cover of Cosmopolitan India magazine. Tara Sutaria, who is just one-movie old in the industry, was all things bold, confident and valiant in the cover image of the magazine. Featuring a fierce avatar of Tara, the magazine cover labelled her 'all ready to shake up Bollywood'.

She wore a black tube top with a huge black belt and she paired it up with red, green and black checkered pants. She accessorised her look with a string of beaded necklaces that complimented her outfit perfectly.

Talking about her make-up in the cover, she wore a dewy bronzed make-up with her eyeshadow giving the look a colourful pop. With contoured and highlighted cheekbones, she was exuding sassy vibes through and through. Her hair was styled in messy waves that went perfectly well with the whole look.

This look is perfect when you experiment with your make-up and twitch up your casual look a bit. This is not the first time that Tara has wore an electric blue eyeshadow. The stunning actress sure seems to love some bold eye looks, especially blue one ( I mean, look at the difference a bold eyeshadow can make!) and you should take some cues from as well. Keeping that in mind, here is how you can get the actress' sizzling look.

Tara Sutaria's Sizzling Blue Eye Look

What you need

Pore-minimising primer

Illuminating foundation

Concealer

Contour

Sea green eyeshadow

Ocean blue eyeshadow

Eyebrow pencil

Peach blush

Silver highlighter

Black eyeliner

Pink lipstick

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Contour brush

Blush brush

Setting powder

Setting spray

Steps to recreate the look

Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face and blend it in using dabbing motions with the help of your fingertips.

Apply the foundation on your face and blend it well using the damp beauty blender.

To highlight your face, apply the concealer under your eyes, your chin and the middle of your eyebrows. Blend it in using the same damp beauty blender.

Apply the contour on your cheekbones and jawline to define the face.

Take the blush on the blush brush, tap off the excess and apply it on the cheekbones of your face.

Slightly fill in the eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.

Moving to the eyes, apply the concealer on your eyelids and blend well.

Take the sea green eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and blend it well to ensure that there are no harsh edges. Apply the eyeshadow on your lower lash line.

Using the flat brush apply the ocean blue eyeshadow from the inner corner of your eye till the middle of your eyelid. Blend the edges well. Drag the eyeshadow to the lower lash line as well.

Using the black eyeliner tightline your eyes.

Next, apply the highlighter on the highpoints of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Apply the lipstick to finish off the look.

Spritz some setting spray on your face for the make-up to last the whole day.

Tara Sutaria's Messy Hair Look

What you need

Detangler comb

Hair gel

Hair spray

Steps to recreate the look

Use the detangler comb to remove the tangles from your hair.

Dampen your hair a bit.

Apply the hair gel on your hair.

Scrunch your hair for a few minutes.

Spray the hair spray on your hair and let it air dry.

