Sonam Kapoor's Yellow Or Tara Sutaria's Teal, Which Eye Make-up Would You Choose?

The most versatile part of a make-up look is the eyes. And the all the make-up lovers out there will agree with us that it's fun to play and experiment with different eyeshadow colours and create different eye make-up looks.

While these are fun to play with, we rarely wear these bold shades. Well, let the B-town divas inspire you. Recently, we saw Sonam Kapoor and Tara Sutaria sporting some bold and beautiful eye make-up looks that we think you'll love. While Sonam's eye make-up was a refreshing yellow, Tara made a bold statement with her teal blue eye make-up.

And if you want to try these make-up looks, look no further. In this article today, we've decoded both of these amazing looks for you in a simple and easy step-by-step tutorial. Take a look at them, choose the one for you and have fun recreating your favourite look.

Sonam Kapoor's Refreshing Yellow Eye Make-up Look

Sonam Kapoor sure loves to experiment with her look and this look is no different. Sporting a funky dress which she paired with up this crisp, clean and unusual yellow eye make-up, she demanded all of your attention. Let's see how to recreate this refreshing look.

What you need

Primer

BB/CC cream

Concealer

Pink blush

Tuscany yellow eyeshadow

Bumblebee yellow eyeshadow

Golden eyeshadow

Pinkish beige lipstick

Silver highlighter

Eyebrow pencil

Black eyeliner

Mascara

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Beauty blender

Blush brush

Setting powder

Setting spray

How to recreate the look

Take a small amount of primer on your fingertips and use a dabbing motion to apply it on the T-zone of your face. Give it a couple of minutes to get absorbed into your skin.

Apply the BB/CC cream on your face and blend it in using a damp beauty blender.

Spot conceal using the concealer at the areas you feel need concealing and blend it in using the same beauty blender. Don't forget to apply the setting powder over your concealer to prevent it from creasing.

Define and fill in your eyebrows.

Take some blush on a blush brush, tap off the excess, smile a little and apply the blush on your cheekbones.

Coming to the eyes, apply some concealer all over your lids and blend it well using your fingers.

Take the Tuscany eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it at the centre of your lid. Blend the edges well and make sure that the eyeshadow is at the centre of the lid leaving the inner and outer corner of your eyes bare without any shadow.

Now take the bumblebee eyeshadow on the flat brush and place it above the eyeshadow you applied earlier. Blend the edges well to avoid any harsh lines.

On a small eyeshadow brush take the golden eyeshadow and apply it in the inner corner of your eyes.

Apply the eyeliner on your lower waterline and tightline your eyes.

Line your upper lash line using the eyeliner and extend the liner at the outer corner of the eyes a bit.

Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Wait for it to dry before going in with another coat.

Apply the high lighter on your cheekbones and the bridge of your nose.

Apply the lipstick on your lips to finish off the look.

Spritz some setting spray on your face to set everything in place.

Tara Sutaria's Stunning Teal Eye Make-up Look

The newbie Tara Sutaria paired the colourful teal eye make-up with an equally colourful outfit. With heavily blushed cheeks and a subtle baby pink lipstick, she was oozing stunning vibes. Here is how you can recreate this look.

What you need

Moisturiser

Primer

An illuminating foundation

Concealer

Peach blush

Silver highlighter

Eyebrow pencil

Mascara

Black liquid or gel eyeliner

Baby pink lip liner

Baby pink lipstick

Teal blue eyeshadow

Setting powder

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Transparent sticky tape

How to recreate the look

Apply a nice layer of moisture on your face and give it some time to get absorbed into your skin.

Take a small amount of primer on your fingertips and apply it on the T-zone of your face. Blend it in using dabbing motions. Give it a few minutes to settle down.

Now apply some foundation on your face and blend it in using a damp beauty blender.

Apply some concealer on the under eye area in an inverted triangle shape and blend it well using the same damp beauty blender.

Immediately set the concealer using some setting powder. This prevents the concealer from creasing.

Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your eyebrows.

Apply the concealer on your lids and blend it in. This works as your eyeshadow base.

To have a crisp eyeshadow, apply a sticky tape in an angled manner on your eyes starting from the base of your eyes towards the ends of your eyebrows.

Dip the fluffy eyeshadow brush in the teal eyeshadow, tap off the excess and apply it all over your lid, going a little over your crease.

Go over it with another coat until you're satisfied with the intensity of the eyeshadow. Blend the edges well to avoid any harsh lines.

Tightline your eyes and apply a thick winged liner.

Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes.

Smile a little and apply the blush on your cheekbones using a blush brush.

Apply the highlighter on your cheekbones and the bridge of your nose.

Line your lips using the lip liner. Top it off with a semi-matte lipstick.

Spritz some setting spray all over your face to set everything in place.

There you go! We've decoded both of these amazing looks for you. Choose the one you feel is for you and give it a try.