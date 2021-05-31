Maharani Promotions: Huma Qureshi Rocks Geometrical Blue Eyeshadow And Blue Kohl In Her Latest Makeup Looks Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Huma Qureshi has been blessing our Instagram feeds a lot these days with her gorgeous looks. The actress is on a promotional spree for her lately released web series Maharani and she is all out there rocking her different avatars. From minimal to glam, her makeup looks have been on-point, at all promotional rounds. However, her blue eye makeup in the recent two rounds have turned out as the most interesting looks of all. While her one look showed her acing geometric blue eyeshadow, in the other, she nailed the bold blue kohl look. Her makeup was meticulously done by Krisann Figueiredo. So, let us take a closer look at her both eye makeup looks and decode it for goals.

Huma Qureshi's Geometric Blue Eye Shadow Look

Huma Qureshi donned a dark-blue body-hugging mini dress, which was accentuated by geometric patterns. Spicing up the quirky look, she went for geometric blue eye makeup look that perfectly matched well. To create the look, the actress first applied metallic brown eye shadow all over her lids. She then applied thick winged eyeliner from the blue eye shadow, starting from the middle of her upper lash line to the outer corner. She dragged the wing upwards to the crease part, to create an arc. The eye shadow was smudged softly, to create a little messy effect. Her eyelashes were coated by oodles of mascara while her brows were well-filled and defined. Huma blushed up the apple of her cheeks with pink blush and balanced her look with glossy pink lipstick. Her cheekbones, nose, and jawline, were marked by a lot of highlighter that added sheen to her look.

Huma Qureshi's Blue Kohl Look

Huma Qureshi sported a fit and flare light-blue printed dress and teamed it with matching eye makeup look. She applied the same-shade blue kohl on her lower waterline, starting from the tear-ducts to the outer corner of her eyes. Her eyelids and crease were highlighted by nude-hued eye shadow, topped with clear gloss to add glossy effect. The actress applied a nice coat of mascara on her eyelashes and upped her look with contoured nose and cheekbones. Her cheekbones were also marked by a tint of soft blush while the red lip shade, rounded out her avatar. The high points of her face were sharply highlighted by highlighter.

We absolutely loved these blue eye makeup looks of Huma Qureshi. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Huma Qureshi's Instagram

