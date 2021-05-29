Maharani Promotions: Huma Qureshi Gives Us Blue Dress Goals; Which Dress Did You Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Huma Qureshi-starrer Maharani on SonyLiv opened to mixed review but we must say, her performance was too gripping and real. The actress has also been promoting the webseries, which is about the transformation of Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi) from homemaker to Bihar's Chief Minister. Her fashion in the series is de-glam but on promotions, she has kept her wardrobe mostly glamorous. The Army of the Dead actress has been getting styled by Who Wore What When and in the last two promotional rounds, she flaunted blue dresses. While with her sky-blue dress, she exuded soothing vibes, the indigo-blue dress was like fiery. Let's talk about both blue outfits of hers.

Huma Qureshi's Indigo-Blue Kaftan Dress

Huma Qureshi looked stunning in her kaftan-sleeved short dress that was designed by Nikita Mhaisalkar. Her draped dress was enhanced by tile prints and textured elements. The dress was cinched at the waist, which added structure to her dress. Priced at INR 22,500, Huma carried this dress confidently. She paired her indigo-blue dress with leaf-patterned white sandals, which were from Oceedee x Rahul Mishra. She spruced up her look with quirky earrings, which are priced at INR 7,200. Her earrings from Esme Crystals featured round Swarovski crystal in floral shape and gold tones. The real highlight about her look was the blue outlined shadow accompanied by silver shadow. The mascara, pink contoured cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade also notched up her look. The middle-parted streaked tresses with soft curls rounded out her look.

Huma Qureshi's Sky-Blue Maxi Dress

Huma Qureshi looked amazing in her blue maxi dress, which was designed by Aartivijay Gupta. She wore a hand-illustrated dress that was adorned with peacock mandana art. The dress was full-sleeved and flowy with smocked waist and white fringes at the hem. She colour-blocked her outfit with lemon-yellow pumps from Zara - Huma rocked two unlikely combinations here, blue and yellow. Her yellow-stoned earrings from Joolry made for a colour contrast that went well with her attire. She also upped her look with precious diamond rings. She spruced up her look with pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with blue under-eye shadow. The softly-curled ponytail completed her look.

So, which blue dress of Huma Qureshi did you love more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur