Triptii Dimri, Huma Qureshi, Sobhita Dhulipala, And Alia Bhatt Show Us How Classy A Black Outfit Can Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If pulled off confidently, there's nothing quite as elegant as a black outfit. A plain-black attire can make you look a class apart effortlessly and because of which, this hue is classic for a reason. For instance, perhaps had Audrey Hepburn sported say pink or yellow long sleeveless black gown in Breakfast at Tiffany's, it might not have had the same mystifying effect. This hue can make you look poised and attractive. If you have any doubts, you can take a look at the outfits of Huma Qureshi, Triptii Dimri, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Alia Bhatt, which we have decoded for you.

Photographer Courtesy: Sagar Mohite

Triptii Dimri's Black Gown

For Shantanu & Nikhil live at FDCI, Triptii Dimri wore an elegant structured gown designed by the designer duo. Her gown was full-sleeved that was cinched at the waist with a statement belt. Her gown also featured sharp pleats and she reminded us of the old Hollywood fashion sensibilities. Styled by Who Wore What When, her styling was also done meticulously. Her graceful look was spruced up with emerald and diamond neckpiece from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. The makeup of Bulbbul actress was highlighted by winged eye makeup and glossy light pink lip shade. The cheekbones were contoured and the middle-parted sleek tresses completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Anurag Kabbur

Huma Qureshi's Black Co-ords

Huma Qureshi has impressed us this month with her performance in both Army of the Dead and Maharani. These days, the actress has been serving us with fashion goals too. For the latest promotional round of Maharani, Huma Qureshi was a vision to behold in her black co-ords. Her attire was from the label, Sunandini and consisted of a black collared jacket and straight-fit pants. She teamed her ensemble with matching black pumps. She was styled by Who Wore What When and flaunted a black-stoned sleek diamond neckpiece from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. As for her makeup, she went for a bold red lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and glossy light golden eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Photographer Courtesy: Ridhika Mehra

Sobhita Dhulipala's Black Pantsuit

The Made in Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala looked simply stunning for one of the occasions in her black pantsuit. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she wore a suit designed by Judy Zhang. Her attire featured a polo-neck top, a full-sleeved lapel blazer, and high-waist pants with flared hem. With this ensemble, she gave us the ultimate boss lady look. She paired her attire with pointed black pumps, which went well with her ensemble. She accessorised her look with precious stone and diamond neckpiece from Jet Gems. The makeup was enhanced by dark pink lip shade and pink eye shadow with impeccable eyeliner. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look.

Picture Source: Instagram

Alia Bhatt's Black Dress

Recently, Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt looked amazing in her sleeveless black dress that was accentuated by glittery tones. Her embellished dress was structured with slit neckline. Her dress was designed by Magda Butrym and her attire was accentuated by red rose appliqué. She was styled by Lakshmi Lehr and her makeup was beautifully done with muted tones, glossy lip shade, and shimmering pink eye shadow. The side-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, whose black outfit did you like the most? Let us know that.