5 Gorgeous Lipstick Shades To Turn The Cloudy Monsoon Days Cheerful

The monsoon season is here. The lovely rains do fill our hearts with joy but those gloomy and dull cloudy afternoons can dampen our spirits. Sitting at our homes, we yearn to go out and wish the weather would brighten up, but to no avail! Keeping yourself busy with your favourite shows and movies is a great idea. But, when you have exhausted your Netflix limit, you look for ways to lift your mood. We assure you nothing works like a bright lipstick on those gloomy monsoon days. As soon as you put on that gorgeous lip shade, you feel energised and ready to seize the day.

To make matters easy for you, we have narrowed down top 5 lipsticks shades that will instantly turn those cloudy monsoon days cheerful.

Flirty Mauve The beautiful mauve is a lip shade we hardly pay attention to. Nevertheless to say, this highly underrated shades needs a lot more love and space in your vanity. Put on that mauve shade and watch your whole aura changing in a blink. Fierce Orange The fierce orange lip shade has almost the same effect as the lovely red. It is a beautiful shade that does not need the cushioning of a flawless base. For the days you are not interested in putting on any kind of make-up, let that orange shade in your make-up bag lift your spirits. Recommended Read: Nude Lipsticks That Suit Indian Skin Tone The Best Red Love The classic red is one of the most-loved lip shades for a reason. It instantly brightens up your face and imparts to confidence. Who said that the red is supposed to be saved for special occasions only. A dull cloudy afternoon is the perfect excuse to give your lips some red love. Gleaming Cherry Subtle and perfect, the gleaming cherry lip shade gives you a lot of room to play with. It goes well with any attire and make-up look. It also makes up for the perfect monochromatic look, if you want to wander into the world of biggest make-up trends. Really, there are endless possibilities when it comes to cheery lip shade. To make this lip shade less intimidating and more fun, try dabbing a layer of gloss over it. Thank us later! Recommended Read: Tips To Follow While Wearing A Nude Lip Shade Oh, Fuschia! If there is one lip shade that compliments all skin tones(apart from the classic red, of course), it is the beautiful Fuschia pink. It makes a bold statement and you would not be able to resist looking at yourself again and again, and probably end up taking a thousand selfies, gloomy monsoon weather long forgotten.