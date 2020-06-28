ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    5 Gorgeous Lipstick Shades To Turn The Cloudy Monsoon Days Cheerful

    By

    The monsoon season is here. The lovely rains do fill our hearts with joy but those gloomy and dull cloudy afternoons can dampen our spirits. Sitting at our homes, we yearn to go out and wish the weather would brighten up, but to no avail! Keeping yourself busy with your favourite shows and movies is a great idea. But, when you have exhausted your Netflix limit, you look for ways to lift your mood. We assure you nothing works like a bright lipstick on those gloomy monsoon days. As soon as you put on that gorgeous lip shade, you feel energised and ready to seize the day.

    To make matters easy for you, we have narrowed down top 5 lipsticks shades that will instantly turn those cloudy monsoon days cheerful.

    Array

    Flirty Mauve

    The beautiful mauve is a lip shade we hardly pay attention to. Nevertheless to say, this highly underrated shades needs a lot more love and space in your vanity. Put on that mauve shade and watch your whole aura changing in a blink.

    Array

    Fierce Orange

    The fierce orange lip shade has almost the same effect as the lovely red. It is a beautiful shade that does not need the cushioning of a flawless base. For the days you are not interested in putting on any kind of make-up, let that orange shade in your make-up bag lift your spirits.

    Recommended Read: Nude Lipsticks That Suit Indian Skin Tone The Best

    Array

    Red Love

    The classic red is one of the most-loved lip shades for a reason. It instantly brightens up your face and imparts to confidence. Who said that the red is supposed to be saved for special occasions only. A dull cloudy afternoon is the perfect excuse to give your lips some red love.

    Array

    Gleaming Cherry

    Subtle and perfect, the gleaming cherry lip shade gives you a lot of room to play with. It goes well with any attire and make-up look. It also makes up for the perfect monochromatic look, if you want to wander into the world of biggest make-up trends. Really, there are endless possibilities when it comes to cheery lip shade. To make this lip shade less intimidating and more fun, try dabbing a layer of gloss over it. Thank us later!

    Recommended Read: Tips To Follow While Wearing A Nude Lip Shade

    Array

    Oh, Fuschia!

    If there is one lip shade that compliments all skin tones(apart from the classic red, of course), it is the beautiful Fuschia pink. It makes a bold statement and you would not be able to resist looking at yourself again and again, and probably end up taking a thousand selfies, gloomy monsoon weather long forgotten.

    More MONSOON News

    Read more about: monsoon lipstick makeup tips
    Story first published: Sunday, June 28, 2020, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue