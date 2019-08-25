ENGLISH

    LFW W/F 2019 Day 5: Genelia D'Souza Demonstrates Why Smokey Eye Look Is A Classic

    By

    The last day of the Lakme Fashion Week has been a roller coaster ride thus far with the B-town divas slaying at the ramp with some mind-blowing make-up looks. While Kangana Ranaut and Disha Patani exhibited the versatility of the blue make-up look, Genelia D'Souza wore a classic smokey eye look and demonstrated why is it a classic.

    Genelia walked the ramp for designer Saroj Jalan in a funky red lehenga that featured beautiful Zardosi work throughout. Genelia completed her ensemble with a matching embellished dupatta and jacket that she kept over one of her shoulders. She accessorised the look with huge silver oxidised jewellery and an embroidered jutti.

    Talking about her make-up, she wore a black smokey eye look with heavily kohled eyes. Keeping the base bronzed and contoured, she finished off the look with a glossy pink lip. She paired her make-up look with voluminous and wild loose waves.

    Genelia was looking all parts regal in the entire ensemble and the make-up added to that. And that is the effect of a smokey eye. It doesn't take away the attention from your attire. Instead, it adds depth and dimension to the look and that is why so many girls swear by this look! Well, we loved Genelia's look and couldn't take our eyes off her.

    Did you like her look as much as we do? Share your thought in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 25, 2019, 22:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 25, 2019
     
