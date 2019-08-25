Just In
LFW W/F 2019 Day : Disha Patani Walked The Ramp In An Exotic Blue Eye Look
Blue seems to be the colour of the day! Disha Patani set the ramp on fire on the fifth day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 in an exotic blue make-up look. Earlier this day, Kangana Ranaut wowed us with a radiant pastel blue look and now Disha Patani left with speechless with her blue avatar. The gorgeous actress wore a Prussian blue sequenced outfit for the occasion which she matched with a similar eye look. While Kangana's look was a soft one, Disha chose a much deeper and fierce look.
The Baaghi 2 actress turned showstopper for Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna. She wore a stunning one-piece dress with a plunging neckline and a daring high slit that fit her like a glove. She paired her glittering ensemble with a black and blue smokey eye. Concentrating the black at the outer corner of the eyes, she put Prussian blue eyeshadow all over the lid. With filled-in brows, softly contoured face and a nude lip, the eye was the high point of the entire look.
Talking about her hair, she kept the hair simple, subtle and straight which was a good idea considering her embellished dress and bold make-up. The side-parted falling over her shoulder on one side added the much-needed softness to the look. It was a great look that is can be easily recreated and worn on a date-night or a fun gathering with your friends. It is a simple look that makes a huge impact.
So, what are your thoughts regarding this look? Would you give this look a try? Tell us in the comment section below and stay tuned for any further updates from the Lakme Fashion Week!