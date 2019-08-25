LFW W/F 2019 Day : Disha Patani Walked The Ramp In An Exotic Blue Eye Look Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Blue seems to be the colour of the day! Disha Patani set the ramp on fire on the fifth day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 in an exotic blue make-up look. Earlier this day, Kangana Ranaut wowed us with a radiant pastel blue look and now Disha Patani left with speechless with her blue avatar. The gorgeous actress wore a Prussian blue sequenced outfit for the occasion which she matched with a similar eye look. While Kangana's look was a soft one, Disha chose a much deeper and fierce look.

The Baaghi 2 actress turned showstopper for Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna. She wore a stunning one-piece dress with a plunging neckline and a daring high slit that fit her like a glove. She paired her glittering ensemble with a black and blue smokey eye. Concentrating the black at the outer corner of the eyes, she put Prussian blue eyeshadow all over the lid. With filled-in brows, softly contoured face and a nude lip, the eye was the high point of the entire look.

Talking about her hair, she kept the hair simple, subtle and straight which was a good idea considering her embellished dress and bold make-up. The side-parted falling over her shoulder on one side added the much-needed softness to the look. It was a great look that is can be easily recreated and worn on a date-night or a fun gathering with your friends. It is a simple look that makes a huge impact.

So, what are your thoughts regarding this look? Would you give this look a try? Tell us in the comment section below and stay tuned for any further updates from the Lakme Fashion Week!