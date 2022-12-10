Kriti Sanon’s Rosy Monotone Makeup: Do It In 6 Easy Steps Make Up Tips oi-Amritha K

There is no doubt that Kriti Sanon is the MOMENT in Bollywood right now, with a good deal of credit to her name. Her performances in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Heropanti, Dilwale, and Mimi have proved to be excellent.

Adding monochromatic makeup to your look is a simple way to add some variety to your lewks. Wear shades of the same colour on your lips, eyes, and cheeks and Kriti Sanon's one similar look done by makeup artist Heema Dattani is the prime example of how simple yet striking the monochrome looks can be.

There's a pink hue all over the lids, a light blush on the cheeks, and a matte peach-pink lip. All of these pieces don't stand out on their own, but when they come together they make a cohesive, pretty look that everyone would like. And Vogue had detailed the look for us.

Kriti Sanon's Rosy Monotone Makeup: Do It In 6 Easy Steps

It's pink, it's blushy and it's simple and striking at the same time. Here's how you can recreate Kriti Sanon's rosy monotone makeup in 6 easy steps.

Step 1: Prime your skin with a hydrating cream to achieve a luminous base. Use a buffing brush to apply a liquid foundation on your face. Apply concealer under your eyes and on any other blemishes or scars, you wish to conceal. Use a translucent powder to gently set your makeup along the T-zone.

Step 2: If you have any gaps in your brows, fill them with a brow pencil. Do not press too hard, and make sure you use short, feathery strokes. Once you are satisfied with the shape, use a clear brow gel to complete the look.

Step 3: Apply the pink powder eyeshadow to the lids using a medium shader brush after priming them. Use the remainder of the brush to blend the colour into the crease. Load the same shade on a pencil brush and run it beneath the lower lash line. To diffuse any harsh edges, use a clean blending brush.

Step 4: Using a chocolate eyeliner pencil, outline the eyes, and apply the same liner to the lower waterline as well. Curl the lashes and coat them with mascara.

Step 5: Add a blush with a hint of pink to the cheeks by sweeping an illuminating powder along the high points of the cheeks, the inner corners of the eyes, and the bridge of the nose.

Step 6: Use a liquid lipstick in a pastel pink shade to create a perfect matte lip like Sanon's. Finish it off with a spritz of an illuminating face mist to enhance the monotone effect.

And that's about it!

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 14:38 [IST]