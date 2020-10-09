Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: Kiara Advani Is A Sight To Behold In Golden Make-up Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar starrer, Laxmmi Bomb is all set to release on Hotstar. With Akshay Kumar's saree look revealed earlier, this movie has been highly anticipated among the fans. The trailer of the movie dropped today(October 9). The entertaining trailer is not just a treat for the movie buffs out there but also the beauty enthusiasts.

Kiara Advani looked stunning in the trailer. But, her one make-up look in particular caught our attention. In a song sequence, Kiara was seen in a golden shimmery attire. She paired it with a golden make-up look that is our party make-up goals come true.

This is also the look that Kiara posted on her Instagram page to announce the trailer launch of Laxmmi Bomb and we are absolutely in love with this look created by celebrity make-up artist, Lekha Gupta. So, let's decode this look.

With a flawless base and dark defined eyebrows, the eye make-up was the star of Kiara's look. A mix of brown and metallic golden hues, the eye make-up made this look uber-chic and glamorous. The eye make-up was completed with heavy kohl on her upper and lower lash line. Blushed cheeks, impeccable highlighter and pink lip shade rounded off this stunning look.

We think that this look is a keeper and can be your next go-to party or festive look. What about you? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.