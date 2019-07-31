On Kiara Advani’s Birthday, Here Are Her 5 Stunning Beauty Looks Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Happy Birthday, Kiara Advani! Born on July 31, the stunning actress is going to celebrate her 27th birthday this year. Kiara Advani, who played an unusually bold character in the 2018 movie Lust Stories, rose to fame with the movie Kabir Singh and has received a lot of praises for both of these movies. They proved to be a step in the right direction and we'll be seeing a lot of her in the upcoming year.

Kiara has quickly become the talk of the town and people are excited to see more of her. She recently walked the ramp for designer Amit Aggarwal's show at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019 and what a success her avatar was! Kiara, who keeps her fans updated about her adventures through Instagram, is usually spotted with minimalist and subtle looks. However, every now and then she stuns us with some amazingly different looks. On the occasion of her birthday, we bring to you 5 mesmerising beauty looks of hers.

1. The Bronzed Look

This stunning look was worn by Kiara recently as she walked the ramp as a show stopper for the Amit Aggarwal show at FDCI India Couture Week 2019. She wore a gorgeous red lehenga which she paired up with a fresh and dewy bronzed nude make-up. While the make-up is subtle, it works efficiently to give your attire the attention it requires and to accentuate the natural features of your face. And the best part of this look is that you, too, can wear this make-up at any given occasion and it wouldn't look out of place. Talking about her hair, she tied in her in a wet half updo and there were slight silver highlights to the hair.

2. The Copper Goddess Look

Kiara Advani shared a post on her Instagram in which she tried something new with the golden glitter ears. The make-up in the post was done by Mehak Oberoi. Coming to the look, the base was kept very illuminating and clean, almost giving the feel of glass skin. She wore a golden eyeshadow all over the lid, which she topped up with a metallic copper thick liner and her eyebrows were filled in with a black eyebrow pencil. Her lips were stained in a metallic copper shade. With peach flushed cheeks and subtle silver highlighter on the high points of her face, she looked like a copper Goddess.

3. The Glossy Eye Look

The glossy eye look is gaining popularity these days and Kiara too stunned us in a subtle golden-beige glassy eye look that she paired up with a messy bun hairdo. She wore this look for the Zee Cine awards.

Talking about the look, she wore a beige eyeshadow all over her lip with a golden metallic eyeshadow packed at the centre and inner corner of her eyes. This was topped up with a clear gloss to give it that glossy finish. Her lips were stained in a nude brown glossy lipstick and cheeks flushed with a baby pink blush.

4. The Funky Bun

The next look stands out because of the hairdo. She dazzled in this look at the Asian Vision Awards held in Dubai. The make-up was dewy with a golden eyeshadow, bronzed face, light eyebrows and nude lips. Although the make-up and dress was impeccable, the funky bun added a sassy dimension to the look. The hair was tied up in a sleek high bun with all of her hair pulled together to give it a clean look.

5. The Wild Hair Look

Just 10 days before the release of her movie Kabir Singh, Kiara posted a pic on her Instagram that was fun, sassy and wild. Her make-up is the basic bronzed nude. But what makes this look sassy is the wild hair. You can achieve this look by curling your hair in loose waves and scrunching them up a bit to give it that wild dimension.

So, these were five beauty looks of Kiara that stood out for us. What do you think about these looks? And if you love any other look of hers, please let us know in the comment section below.