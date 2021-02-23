Roohi: Janhvi Kapoor’s Dual Avatar Flaunting Sizzling Beauty Looks In The Song Panghat Is Worth Noticing! Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma starrer upcoming comedy-horror film titled Roohi is all set to hit the theatres on 11 March 2021. While the film is ready to release, the filmmakers are maintaining the interest of the fans alive by treating their fans with posters, trailer, and still pictures. Recently, the first song titled Panghat was unveiled from the film, which took internet on fire. Janhvi Kapoor, who is known for her amazing beauty looks, impressed us with her dual avatars and sizzling makeup looks in the song. While her first avatar portrayed her as a beautiful bride flaunting sweet glossy makeup look, the second was a spooky one that showed her nailing bold looks in smokey eyes and nude lips. So, let us take a look at her makeup looks closely and talk about it in detail.

Janhvi Kapoor's Glossy Makeup Look

Janhvi Kapoor's first avatar in the song Panghat showed her as a beautiful bride in a red embellished lehenga. She teamed her pretty look with sweet glossy make-up. Keeping her base flawless, she sharply highlighted the high points of her face - the cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of her nose, and the cupid's bow. Her brows were perfectly and lightly filled that gave natural look. Coming to the eyes, the actress softly applied black kohl on her waterline and went for shiny neutral-toned eye shadow that upped the glamour quotient. A nice coat of mascara, rosy cheeks, and glossy pink lip shade spruced up her look. Janhvi's blonde highlighted tresses were left loose and they were given amazing curls from the end.

Janhvi Kapoor's Bold Make-up Look

The second avatar of Janhvi Kapoor showed her in a black attire and she perfectly teamed it with bold makeup look. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her face and jawline. Her brows were well filled and defined with pointed shape. What literally amazed us was her eye makeup that was marked by black kohl on the waterline, smokey black eye shadow, and loads of mascara. The diva opted for nude pink lipstick that balanced her overall makeup look.

So, what do you think about these two makeup looks of Janhvi Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram