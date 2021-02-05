Just In
Janhvi Kapoor Is A Vision To Behold In Her Blue Phulkari Dupatta And Embroidered Suit
Janhvi Kapoor looked radiant in her ensemble, which she flaunted at a mustard field. The actress wore a traditional Punjabi outfit and had all our attention. She wore colour-blocked attire and her makeup was fresh and natural. So, let's decode her attire and look, which had all our attention.
So, Janhvi Kapoor wore a pristine white suit that featured flared sleeves, which added to the contemporary touch. The kurta was accentuated by the intricate embroidery in floral accents and her ensemble consisted of a kurta and Patiala salwar. However, more than her kurta, we loved her traditional phulkari dupatta. Phulkari is the folk embroidery of Punjab, which means 'flower work'. The dupatta was blue-hued and featured multi-hued floral embroidery and Janhvi carried it so beautifully.
The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl. A tiny green bindi accentuated her traditional look. The middle-parted softly-curled tresses completed her look. Janhvi Kapoor looked amazing in her ensemble and so, what do you think about her outfit and attire? Let us know that in the comments section.