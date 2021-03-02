Roohi Promotions: Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Bold Makeup Look With Kohl Rimmed Eyes And Nude Glossy Lips Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Janhvi Kapoor is a true beauty inspiration and she has always amazed us with her gorgeous makeup looks. Sometimes subtle, sometimes glossy, sometimes bold, the actress constantly treats us with her gorgeous looks online and keeps her fans engaged. As Janhvi is currently on a promotional spree for her film Roohi, she is all out there trying out stunning makeup looks. At the recent round, the actress flaunted her bold makeup look and looked alluring. It was highlighted by kohl rimmed eyes and nude glossy lips. Janhvi looked sizzling as she teamed it with a black slit dress and she also shelled out major makeup goals for upcoming DJ night. Here's how you can recreate her complete look.

What you need

• Primer

• Foundation

• Concealer

• Setting powder

• Contour

• Blush

• Highlighter

• Brown eye shadow

• Fluffy eye shadow brush

• Black kohl

• Mascara

• Black eyeliner pencil

• Eyebrow pencil

• Pink blush

• Pink lipstick

• Lip gloss

• Beauty Blender

• Blush brush

• Contour brush

• Setting spray

Steps to follow

• Apply the primer on your entire face and blend it properly using the fingertips. Wait for a few minutes till it gets absorbed completely.

• Next, apply the foundation on your face and neck. Blend it well using the beauty blender.

• Apply the pea-size amount of concealer all over your lids and under your eyes, using the damp beauty blender.

• Immediately dab some setting powder over the concealer to set it in place.

• Dip the contour brush in the contour palette and contour your cheekbones and nose.

• Apply blush on the apple of your cheeks, using the blush brush.

• Moving on to the eyes, dip some brown eye shadow on the fluffy eye shadow brush and apply it all over your crease part. Take time in blending, until you get the desired intensity.

• Apply the same eye shadow on your lids too, using the fluffy eye shadow brush.

• Now, in the outer corner of your eyes, shade a little bit of black eyeliner pencil.

• Use the same fluffy brush to blend it out and give smokey effect.

• Apply a line of black eyeliner pencil on the upper waterline to define your eye lashes.

• Also, line your upper lash line. Keep it thin and very close to eye lashes.

• Take a small brush and blend out the eyeliner. It will give you soft smokey effect.

• Now, apply black kohl on your lower waterline and using the same small brush, blend it out to meet the top line.

• Apply a nice coat of mascara to your eyelashes.

• Fill and define your brows using eyebrow pencil.

• Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face - the cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of your nose, and your cupid's bow.

• Now, apply pink lipstick on the upper and lower part of your lips and top it off with lip gloss to get the glossy and fuller effect.

• Lastly, spritz some setting spray all over your face to lock the make-up in place.

So, what do you think about this makeup look of Janhvi Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram