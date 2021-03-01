Love Playing With Colours? Then Janhvi Kapoor And Pooja Hegde’s Multicolour Fashion Pieces Are For You! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Monday blues are real but trust celebrities to take them away with their bright and cheerful looks. Recently, young budding fashionistas Janhvi Kapoor and Pooja Hegde were spotted sporting colourful looks and exuding positive and lively vibes in it. While Janhvi opted for a multicolour hoodie as her airport look, Pooja, on the other hand, got clicked by the paparazzi outside a gym in her multicolour jeggings. The two looked pretty and caught our attention. So, let us take a close look at their colourful fashion pieces and decode it for inspiration.

Janhvi Kapoor In A Multicolour Hoodie

Janhvi Kapoor stole the limelight at the airport. She donned a full-sleeved multicolour hoodie and looked pretty. Her hoodie featured an attached cap and she teamed it with slim fit black pants. The Roohi actress completed her look with a pair of black shoes and wrapped up her look with eye glasses and black mask. Janhvi pulled back her tresses into a ponytail and looked pretty.

Pooja Hegde In Multicolour Jeggings

Pooja Hegde sported a U-shaped neckline half-sleeved knotted white crop top, which she teamed it with high-waist jeggings. Her slim fit jeggings were accentuated by multicolour accents and she completed her look with a pair of cute slippers that had peach fur straps. The mint-green hued mask and silver-toned rings rounded out her look. Pooja pulled back her sleek tresses into a half hairdo and upped her look with filled brows and kohled eyes.

