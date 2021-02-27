Roohi Promotions: Janhvi Kapoor Oozes Oomph In Her Shimmery Purple Eyeliner; Will You Dare To Try It? Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is just a few films old but within a short span of time, she has managed to impress us not just with her brilliant acting but also with her amazing makeup skills. The actress keeps sharing stunning pictures from her different photoshoots on Instagram to shell out major makeup goals. Talking about her makeup, well, we have noticed that Janhvi likes to keep her look subtle and glossy rather than bold and extraordinary.

As the Dhadak actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror-comedy film titled Roohi, she is all out there promoting it by flaunting her gorgeous looks. For the recent promotional round, the actress sported shimmering purple eyeliner and glossy pink lip shade and exuded oomph in it. So, let us talk about her stunning makeup look in detail.

So, at the second promotional round of Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor flaunted subtle makeup, which was marked by amazing eye makeup and glossy lips. Keeping the base flawless, she firstly primed her face and then coated it with foundation. The pea-sized amount of concealer was applied under her eyes and all over her lids that worked as the base for her eye makeup. Coming to the eyes, she opted for a pastel-pink metallic eye shadow and applied it all over her lids. The blending of eye shadow was done perfectly and so the intensity was right on-point. Her eye make-up was highlighted by shimmering purple eye shadow, which was applied on her upper lash line, keeping it pointed at the outer corner of her eyes. The diva softly applied black kohl on her waterline and a nice coat of mascara on her eyelashes. Her brows were softly filled, to give natural look.

Next, the Gunjan Saxena actress blushed up the apple of her cheeks with pink blush and spruced up her look with pale pink lipstick. She coated her lipstick with lip gloss that gave a fuller effect to her lips. Janhvi sharply contoured her face and jawline and highlighted the high points of her face- the cheekbones, the tip and the bridge of her nose, and the cupid's bow. She pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail and looked gorgeous.

So, what do you think about this makeup look of Janhvi Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram